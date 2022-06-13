Mizzou lands commitment from Dickinson (Tex.) WR Marquis Johnson

The 6-foot, 175-pound speedster is a Missouri legacy as his father, Domonique Johnson , played two years at cornerback for the Tigers during the 2005 and 2006 seasons before transferring to Jackson State.

For the younger Johnson, Missouri wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler has been pushing for him since the Tigers extended an offer back on April 28th.

"I like that I'm just very positive about this trip to get more of a feel for Mizzou," Johnson told PowerMizzou back in May previewing his official visit.

"Coach Peeler is very excited about me and talks to me about everything to get to know me and he's showing the most love of any coach has. He likes that I'm fast, smooth, my toughness, my attitude, and my athleticism."

Johnson recently competed at SMU's Mega Camp and picked up recent offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Washington State, and SMU.

During his junior season, Johnson had 11 receptions for 220 yards and two touchdowns as a junior. He also rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. He was also a threat as a kick returner as he had five returns for 148 yards, including a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Johnson becomes the fifth overall commitment for Missouri in the 2023 class and first wide receiver pledge.