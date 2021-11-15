Mizzou lands commitment from junior college DL
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri football team followed up a win on the field against South Carolina with a win on the recruiting trail. On Monday, the Tigers landed a commitment from junior college defensive lineman Jae'Vien Gill.
Gill is the 16th player to commit to Missouri in the 2022 class. He's the third pledge on the defensive line, joining Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall, but he's the first commitment of the class at defensive end.
Gill, a Mississippi native, currently plays for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He signed with Central Florida during the 2021 cycle and enrolled there last spring, but following spring practices, he returned to junior college. Gill was previously committed to Southern Mississippi during the summer. Other schools to extend offers included South Florida, Memphis and Nebraska. Gill will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Missouri continues to remake a defensive line that was upperclassman-heavy when Drinkwitz took over for fired head coach Barry Odom. The Tigers signed seven defensive linemen in the class of 2022. We would expect the staff to add at least one more player on the defensive front prior to the start of next season, if not more. Given Gill's junior college experience, he could be a contender to make an immediate impact next season.
With the addition of Gill, Missouri's 2022 recruiting class ranks No. 17 nationally. The class continues to be on pace to finish with the highest ranking in the Rivals era, with last year's 20th-ranked class currently holding that honor.
We will work to get ahold of Gill to discuss his decision. Stay tuned to PowerMizzou for further coverage.
