Mizzou lands commitment from junior college DL

Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri football team followed up a win on the field against South Carolina with a win on the recruiting trail. On Monday, the Tigers landed a commitment from junior college defensive lineman Jae'Vien Gill. Gill is the 16th player to commit to Missouri in the 2022 class. He's the third pledge on the defensive line, joining Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall, but he's the first commitment of the class at defensive end. GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION! Gill, a Mississippi native, currently plays for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He signed with Central Florida during the 2021 cycle and enrolled there last spring, but following spring practices, he returned to junior college. Gill was previously committed to Southern Mississippi during the summer. Other schools to extend offers included South Florida, Memphis and Nebraska. Gill will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Manage privacy settings