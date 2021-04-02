PowerMizzou - Mizzou lands commitment from Kansas State transfer DaJuan Gordon

Former Kansas State guard DaJuan Gordon announced his commitment to Missouri Friday evening. Gordon, a former top-100 recruit from Chicago, started 33 games across two seasons for the Wildcats. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Missouri missed out on one transfer Friday when former UMKC guard Brandon McKissic chose Florida over the Tigers. But Cuonzo Martin and his staff still managed to add a piece to the backcourt via the transfer portal.

Gordon averaged 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds while playing 28.6 minutes per game as a sophomore. He topped 10 points in 13 of Kansas State's 25 games. He shot 37.5 percent from the field and just 21.7 percent from three-point range.

Gordon was ranked as the No. 71 prospect in the 2019 class out of Curie high school. He entered the transfer portal on March 19. It's unclear which other schools recruited Gordon as a transfer.

Gordon is the second transfer to commit to Missouri since the 2020-21 season ended, joining former Green Bay guard Amari Davis. The Tigers still have three scholarships left to fill. Missouri has seen five players from its roster last season enter the transfer portal, including fifth-year senior Mark Smith, who will likely take Gordon's place at Kansas State. Xavier Pinson, Torrence Watson, Parker Braun and Ed Chang have also declared their intention to transfer.