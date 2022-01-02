Mizzou lands commitment from Oklahoma State transfer DL

Jernigan, who played in all 14 Oklahoma State games this season, recorded 22 tackles, including two for loss, and one sack. He added 11 quarterback hurries and was graded out by PFF College as the Cowboys' second best defender this season. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

For the second time in the past three days, the Missouri football team has added to its roster via the transfer portal. Oklahoma State defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan announced his commitment to Missouri Sunday evening via his Twitter account.

Jernigan entered the transfer portal on Dec. 15, but played for the Cowboys in the 37-35 Fiesta Bowl win over Notre Dame. He had three tackles in 48 snaps in that game. It is not known which other schools pursued him.

Jernigan, a former three-star recruit, played his high school football at Texas powerhouse Allen High School alongside current Missouri offensive lineman EJ Ndoma-Ogar. Jernigan played in all 13 of Oklahoma State's games as a true freshman. He recorded 13 tackles, including two for loss, and four sacks. He missed the entire 2020 season after contracting COVID-19 and experiencing heart complications. This season, Jernigan helped anchor an Oklahoma State defense that ranked third nationally in yardage allowed and fifth against the run.

Jernigan will help Missouri replace defensive tackles Akial Byers and Kobie Whiteside, both of whom have exhausted their eligibility. Junior college transfer Ben Key is also expected to move on after this season. As a result, the only returning players on the interior of the defensive line with meaningful college playing experience are Realus George, Darius Robinson and Mekhi Wingo.

Jernigan is the 19th total addition to Missouri's 2022 signing class. We project the Tigers to add six to 10 more players prior to the start of next season.