The Tigers made their first major in-state coup in the 2019 class on Wednesday when Lutheran North (Mo.) offensive lineman Jack Buford announced his commitment to Missouri during a press conference at his high school.

"This decision was not easy," Buford said. "I would like to thank all 32 schools who offered me a chance to be part of their Universities."

Buford then reached beneath the table for a gold Mizzou hat.

"I can only go to one school. I would like to announce that I am 110% committed to the University of Missouri."

The St. Louis area prospect was in Columbia this past weekend for his official visit where the coaching staff enhanced its already strong relationship with Buford and his parents.

Throughout his recruiting process, Buford has maintained a close relationship with offensive line coach Brad Davis, who sees the 6-foot-4, 307-pounder as a versatile offensive lineman that will likely line up on the inside, but is athletic enough to play the tackle position also.

The three-star prospect also took an official visit to Arkansas back in early May, but ultimately chose the Tigers over an impressive offer list that also included Auburn, Oklahoma, Michigan, Georgia, and others.

Buford is the third commitment for Missouri, joining IMG Academy (Fla.) wide receiver Shamar Nash and Flushing (Mich.) safety/outside linebacker Aidan Harrison.

Stay tuned to PowerMizzou.com for more...