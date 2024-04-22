After a March visit, Missouri made a strong impression on Dutchtown (La.) defensive lineman Joshua Lewis and on Monday morning, he made his commitment public to the Tigers. He chose Missouri among a Top 3 that also included Tulane and Houston. "I think that Coach (Maurey) Bland (director of recruiting communications and strategy) really making me realize the opportunity that I have in front of me really helped me make my decision and on my unofficial being able to see the atmosphere and see Coach (Brian) Early working with his guys made me want to commit there," Lewis said of his commitment. "Coach (Brian) Early is the type of coach I want to play for. He reminds me of my current defensive coordinator. I love the passion that he has and he treats everyone like a family. Also, he teaches a lot rather than yelling at his players."

