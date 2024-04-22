Mizzou lands commitment from talented DL Joshua Lewis
After a March visit, Missouri made a strong impression on Dutchtown (La.) defensive lineman Joshua Lewis and on Monday morning, he made his commitment public to the Tigers.
He chose Missouri among a Top 3 that also included Tulane and Houston.
"I think that Coach (Maurey) Bland (director of recruiting communications and strategy) really making me realize the opportunity that I have in front of me really helped me make my decision and on my unofficial being able to see the atmosphere and see Coach (Brian) Early working with his guys made me want to commit there," Lewis said of his commitment.
"Coach (Brian) Early is the type of coach I want to play for. He reminds me of my current defensive coordinator. I love the passion that he has and he treats everyone like a family. Also, he teaches a lot rather than yelling at his players."
Lewis is a player Missouri defensive line/edge coach Brian Early was familiar with during his previous stint at Houston, so he keyed in on him as soon as he officially joined the Tigers' staff back in January.
In the 6-foot-4, 250-pound prospect, Early sees a ton of potential and a tremendously high-ceiling in his development.
"He says that I am an under-the-radar player because he feels that people really don’t know how big I actually am. He really likes my film and my ability to rush the passer using my length. Being that this is my first actual off-season I’ve gotten a lot bigger since the end of the season."
Going back to his March visit with Missouri, Lewis was able to bond with some of players and other coaches on the staff.
"I talked to a few players after practice: Johnny (Walker), the transfer from Michigan State (Zion Young), and a few more. I got to talk to majority of the coaching staff- Coach (Eli) Drink(witz), the new defensive coordinator, the interior defensive line coach, assistant edge coach, all of the recruiters and some more."
Lewis becomes the fourth overall commitment for Missouri in their 2025 recruiting class, joining quarterback Matt Zollers, defensive tackle Jason Dowell, and linebacker Dante McClellan.
