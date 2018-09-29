Mizzou lands first 2020 commit in quarterback Brady Cook
100% Committed #MIZ #LoutotheZou 🐯 pic.twitter.com/zD8ZWMexP7— Brady Cook (@qbcook4) September 29, 2018
Missouri has added their first commitment in the 2020 class from Chaminade (Mo.) quarterback Brady Cook, who picked up an offer from the Tigers during an unofficial visit in July.
The three-star prospect has made many visits to Columbia over the years and considers Missouri a dream school.
"I’ve always wanted to play at Mizzou," Cook told PowerMizzou.com. "I’ve been fortunate enough to build a great relationship with Coach Odom and Coach Dooley, and I knew as soon as I got the offer in July that it was the place for me. I believe Mizzou is the place where I fit in and can make an impact - along with players I’m familiar with such as C.J. Boone and Maurice Massey. A lot of people ask me if I am going to wait around for other offers, but this is the offer I wanted. I don’t see a reason to wait around any longer."
Throughout the process, Cook built a great relationship with the coaching staff.
"I talk to coach (Derek) Dooley the most. I have a good relationship with both Dooley and Coach (Barry) Odom. I love going down there. They are welcoming and I love it."
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect also likes the offensive schemes that Dooley is running this year and see himself as a good fit.
"He's gonna be able to adapt against defenses better. Last year, was one attack and if the defense picked up on it they had 'em. He taught me a lot in just one meeting."
As a sophomore, Cook passed for 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for 300 yards and two touchdowns.
"As a quarterback, I have a strong, accurate arm and I have the ability to run and scramble when needed. I believe I have great instincts, for last minute reads and scrambling plays."
He can't sign for nearly 15 months, but Cook already considers himself a Missouri Tiger.
"I can’t wait to see what the future holds," he said. "I’m ready to compete."
Below are highlights and a video interview of Cook from the Gateway Football Scholars Classic at East St. Louis on September 1st: