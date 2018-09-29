"I’ve always wanted to play at Mizzou," Cook told PowerMizzou.com. "I’ve been fortunate enough to build a great relationship with Coach Odom and Coach Dooley, and I knew as soon as I got the offer in July that it was the place for me. I believe Mizzou is the place where I fit in and can make an impact - along with players I’m familiar with such as C.J. Boone and Maurice Massey . A lot of people ask me if I am going to wait around for other offers, but this is the offer I wanted. I don’t see a reason to wait around any longer."

The three-star prospect has made many visits to Columbia over the years and considers Missouri a dream school.

Missouri has added their first commitment in the 2020 class from Chaminade (Mo.) quarterback Brady Cook , who picked up an offer from the Tigers during an unofficial visit in July.

Throughout the process, Cook built a great relationship with the coaching staff.

"I talk to coach (Derek) Dooley the most. I have a good relationship with both Dooley and Coach (Barry) Odom. I love going down there. They are welcoming and I love it."

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect also likes the offensive schemes that Dooley is running this year and see himself as a good fit.

"He's gonna be able to adapt against defenses better. Last year, was one attack and if the defense picked up on it they had 'em. He taught me a lot in just one meeting."

As a sophomore, Cook passed for 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for 300 yards and two touchdowns.

"As a quarterback, I have a strong, accurate arm and I have the ability to run and scramble when needed. I believe I have great instincts, for last minute reads and scrambling plays."

He can't sign for nearly 15 months, but Cook already considers himself a Missouri Tiger.

"I can’t wait to see what the future holds," he said. "I’m ready to compete."

Below are highlights and a video interview of Cook from the Gateway Football Scholars Classic at East St. Louis on September 1st: