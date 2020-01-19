DeSmet (Mo.) 2021 defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo was one of the targets on campus yesterday, by Sunday morning, he was ready to call Missouri his college home.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff hosted a handful of in-state, underclassmen prospects on Saturday and it didn't take them long to make a big splash within the Show Me State.

"It felt like home," Wingo said of his commitment. "Coach Drink is one of a kind and I want him leading me. I told the coaches this morning and the whole staff got excited when they were in their meeting."

The three-star prospect chose Missouri over numerous power five offers from the likes of Arkansas, Purdue, Iowa State, Louisville, and West Virginia.

As a junior, Wingo tallied 97 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks while receiving first-team, all-state honors on a DeSmet team that finished the season 14-0 and Class 6A state champions.

The 6-foot, 285-pound prospect becomes the first 2021 commitment for the Tigers.