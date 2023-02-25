Joplin (Mo.) tight end Whit Hafer has made quite a bit of noise throughout the fall with his play on the gridiron, picking up notable offers from Missouri, Iowa State, Kansas, and Kansas State. Now, the 6-foot-7, 230-pound prospect is the first commitment for Missouri in their 2024 class, announcing his pledge to the Tigers on Saturday afternoon. "I’d say the biggest factor was how comfortable it felt," Hafer said of his commitment. "The coaches have been really clear with their vision for not only me, but Mizzou’s future. Overall, Mizzou just feels like the right place for me and I can’t wait to put in more work."

Hafer is a Missouri legacy as his father, Jeff Hafer, played basketball for Missouri from 1996-2000. Naturally, Whit grew up a fan of his father's alma mater and will now represent the Tigers on the gridiron. The three-star prospect has been on Missouri's campus multiple times for football camps and game day visits and has been communicating the most with tight ends coach Erik Link. "From what I can tell he’s great," Hafer told PowerMizzou.com of Link back in September. "He’s been very personable with me and he’s done a great job at getting me to things so they could see me play." With his size, Missouri sees Hafer serving as a physical and versatile tight end that can contribute both as a pass-catcher and a blocker. "I can only assume he (Link) likes my blocking and ability to move," Hafer said in September. "With my size, I think he enjoys seeing someone who is mobile but can also get down on the line and block."