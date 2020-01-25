The Missouri football team got a surprise commitment Saturday afternoon from former Virginia Tech wide receiver Damon Hazelton Jr. Hazelton tweeted that he he had committed to Missouri, and a source confirmed he will join the Tiger roster as a graduate transfer.

Most graduates do not have to sit out a year when they transfer; however, Hazelton could be an exception. NCAA transfer rules state that players who have already transferred once during their college careers need a waiver in order to be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer. Hazelton may need to apply for a waiver in order to see the field in 2020.

Hazelton, a Maryland native, began his college career at Ball State. As a true freshman in 2016, he caught 51 passes for 505 yards and four touchdowns. He then sat out the 2017 season after transferring to Virginia Tech. Over the past two seasons, Hazelton played 22 games for the Hokies and caught 82 passes for 1,329 yards and 16 touchdowns. Hazelton tweeted that he had entered the transfer portal on Jan. 17.