Mizzou lands grad transfer WR Damon Hazelton
The Missouri football team got a surprise commitment Saturday afternoon from former Virginia Tech wide receiver Damon Hazelton Jr. Hazelton tweeted that he he had committed to Missouri, and a source confirmed he will join the Tiger roster as a graduate transfer.
Most graduates do not have to sit out a year when they transfer; however, Hazelton could be an exception. NCAA transfer rules state that players who have already transferred once during their college careers need a waiver in order to be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer. Hazelton may need to apply for a waiver in order to see the field in 2020.
Hazelton, a Maryland native, began his college career at Ball State. As a true freshman in 2016, he caught 51 passes for 505 yards and four touchdowns. He then sat out the 2017 season after transferring to Virginia Tech. Over the past two seasons, Hazelton played 22 games for the Hokies and caught 82 passes for 1,329 yards and 16 touchdowns. Hazelton tweeted that he had entered the transfer portal on Jan. 17.
Committed!— Damon Hazelton Jr. (@dahazeltonjr) January 25, 2020
Ephesians 4:1 #2020 🙏🏾 @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/2lSH3J1o9x— Damon Hazelton Jr. (@dahazeltonjr) January 25, 2020
New Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz told reporters last month that he would look to add "touchdown-makers" to Missouri's roster. Hazelton appears to fit that bill. Hazelton's 51 receptions led Virginia Tech's team in 2018 and he has led the Hokies in receiving touchdowns each of the last two seasons with eight both years.
Missouri lost two starters from last season's receiving corps to graduation In slot receiver Johnathon Johnson and wideout Jonathan Nance, who was also a graduate transfer. No returning receiver caught more than 27 passes last season, and the returners combined to catch just two touchdowns all of last year.