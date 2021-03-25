PowerMizzou - Mizzou lands Green Bay transfer Amari Davis

Just two days after losing a starting guard to the transfer portal, Cuonzo Martin and Missouri appear to have found a replacement in the backcourt.

Green Bay transfer Amari Davis announced his commitment to the Tigers Thursday night. Davis' commitment comes just a day after receiving an offer from the Missouri staff. Davis, who earned Horizon League freshman of the year honors in 2019-20, will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Davis demonstrated an ability to score at Green Bay, which will be welcome by a Missouri roster expected to lose nearly 76 percent of its scoring from last season. The 6-foot-3 combo guard averaged 16.5 points per game across his two seasons with the Phoenix. Davis isn't much of a three-point threat, converting just 28 percent of his attempts from behind the arc, but he shot better than 80 percent from the free throw line and averaged 4.5 attempts per game from the stripe. He also averaged 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists while leading Green Bay in minutes at 35.3 per game.

Davis didn't get a chance to showcase his skills against high-major competition this season, with the Horizon League playing a conference-only schedule, but during his freshman season, he performed well against top competition. In three games against Purdue, Wisconsin and Xavier, he averaged 15 points.