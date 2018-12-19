Back in early May, Co-Lin Community College defensive tackle Chris Daniels committed to Minnesota. He stayed a Gopher commit for months, but the Missouri Tigers never completely left his mind.

"Even though I was comm to Minnesota I was still praying," Daniels said. "And at the end of the day I signed with Missouri. I've got Jordan Elliott right next to me and Brick Haley is my position coach."



Those two were key in Daniels switching his commitment to Mizzou during an official visit the weekend of November 23rd. He didn't publicly commit until Wednesday morning, but he told Elliott he was coming that weekend. The two were teammates at Texas as true freshmen in 2016 when Haley was the Longhorns' defensive line coach. Elliott transferred to Mizzou prior to the 2017 season. Daniels left Austin early in that season and went the junior college route.

"I got my best friend right next to me," Daniels said. "Jordan really is like my brother