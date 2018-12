The early signing period in college football will open Wednesday and run through Friday. We set the stage for the Tigers and will keep you updated on what happens right here.

CURRENTLY COMMITTED

Committed: March 20, 2018 Projected Position: Linebacker Main Competition: Iowa State, Western Michigan Signing Ceremony: Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. SIGNED LOI

Committed: June 6, 2018 Projected Position: Offensive Line Main Competition: Arkansas, Oklahoma Signing Ceremony: Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. SIGNED LOI

Committed: June 9, 2018 Projected Position: Running Back Main Competition: Texas Tech Signing Ceremony: Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. SIGNED LOI

Committed: June 17, 2018 Projected Position: Quarterback Main Competition: North Carolina, Purdue, Vanderbilt Signing Ceremony: Tuesday SIGNED NLI

Committed: July 16, 2018 Projected Position: Cornerback Main Competition: NC State, Virginia, Rutgers Signing Ceremony: Wednesday, 9 a.m. SIGNED LOI

Committed: July 29, 2018 Projected Position: Safety Main Competition: Michigan State, Iowa State, Wyoming Signing Ceremony: Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.

SIGNED LOI

Committed: August 2, 2018 Projected Position: Offensive Line Main Competition: Virginia Signing Ceremony: Wednesday, 2 p.m. SIGNED LOI

Committed: August 3, 2018 Projected Position: Wide Receiver Main Competition: Illinois Signing Ceremony: Wednesday, 7:45 a.m. SIGNED LOI

Committed: September 6, 2018 Projected Position: Defensive End Main Competition: Wyoming, Arkansas State, Miami (OH) Signing Ceremony: Signing in February

Committed: September 15, 2018 Projected Position: Wide Receiver Main Competition: Minnesota, Kentucky Signing Ceremony: Wednesday, 12 p.m. SIGNED LOI

Committed: October 12, 2018 Projected Position: Safety Main Competition: Mississippi State, Tennessee Signing Ceremony: Thursday, 9 a.m. SIGNED LOI

Committed: October 22, 2018 Projected Position: Defensive End Main Competition: Baylor, SMU, Notre Dame Signing Ceremony: Pearl will sign in February

Committed: October 26, 2018 Projected Position: Safety Main Competition: Houston, Purdue Signing Ceremony: Wednesday SIGNED NLI

Committed: November 16, 2018 Projected Position: Safety Main Competition: LSU Signing Ceremony: Wednesday, 12 p.m. SIGNED LOI

Committed: December 3, 2018 Projected Position: Offensive Line Main Competition: Indiana, Nebraska, Mississippi State Signing Ceremony: Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. SIGNED LOI

Committed: December 4, 2018 Projected Position: Quarterback Main Competition: Auburn, Arkansas, North Carolina, Mississippi State Signing Ceremony: Bryant has already signed a financial aid agreement with Mizzou

Committed: December 4, 2018 Projected Position: Wide Receiver Main Competition: Ole Miss Signing Ceremony: Unknown, but Nance is expected to sign a financial aid agreement

Committed: December 17, 2018 Projected Position: Tight End Main Competition: Ivy League Signing Ceremony: SIGNED LOI

Committed: December 18, 2018 Projected Position: Defensive Tackle Main Competition: Tulsa Signing Ceremony: 7:45 a.m. Wednesday

SIGNED LOI

Committed: December 18, 2018 Projected Position: Quarterback Main Competition: Auburn, LSU Signing Ceremony: Robinson has already signed a financial aid agreement with Mizzou

DECISIONS TO WATCH THIS WEEK

Projected Position: Linebacker

Main Competition: Louisville, Georgia Tech, Tennessee Announcement Date: 1 p.m. Central, Wednesday Prediction: Missouri

Projected Position: Defensive End Main Competition: Iowa, Nebraska, Ole Miss Announcement Date: Unknown Prediction: Nobody. We think Graves waits until February to sign.

Projected Position: Defensive End Main Competition: Minnesota, Colorado, Michigan Announcement Date: 1:30 Central, Wednesday Prediction: Colorado

Projected Position: Linebacker/Defensive End Main Competition: Toledo Announcement Date: Unknown Prediction: Missouri *Nicholson has signed with Missouri

Projected Position: Tight End Main Competition: Baylor, Florida State Announcement Date: Unknown Prediction: Snyder waits to sign in February *Snyder has signed with Baylor

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle Main Competition: Minnesota Announcement Date: 8:00 a.m. Wednesday Prediction: Missouri *Daniels has signed with Missouri

Projected Position: Offensive Line Main Competition: Baylor, Utah Announcement Date: Unknown Prediction: Utah

Projected Position: Kicker/Punter Main Competition: UCLA, Texas Tech Announcement Date: Unknown Prediction: Texas Tech

