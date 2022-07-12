Mizzou lands Rivals150 forward Trent Pierce

Dennis Gates added a second big piece to his 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday when Oklahoma forward Trent Pierce committed to the Tigers. Pierce made the official announcement on social media moments ago.

The No. 107 overall prospect in the 2023 Rivals150 picked the Tigers over Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Minnesota, Illinois and Florida. He took official visits to Mizzou, Oklahoma, OSU and Minnesota. The trip to Missouri was his final one and put the Tigers over the top despite only recruiting Pierce for a few weeks.

""I really liked that visit," Pierce told PowerMizzou.com in Kansas City last week. "I love coach Gates, he's a great guy. That coaching staff is very transparent. They're new in the recruiting process, but they stood out to me a lot."

"He's not the most super athletic kid in the country, but he is incredibly skilled," Rivals.com national basketball analyst Rob Cassidy said. "He's got the length to guard most players in the frontcourt and even a bigger guard. The thing that really pops out is that with the length he has, he can also really shoot the ball out of the forward spot.

"He can get you buckets, he can create his own shot, handles the ball okay for his size. He's mainly a shooter and can finish through contact as well. The defensive versatility he can provide for Mizzou is also something of note."

Pierce averaged 16 points and 11 rebounds for Tulsa Union as a junior. He is playing this summer with Team Griffin on the EYBL circuit. Team Griffin went 10-9 this summer and has qualified for Peach Jam, the circuit championship, next week in North Augusta, SC. Pierce will play his senior season at AZ Compass Prep.

PowerMizzou.com will have more on Pierce's commitment soon. He joins Anthony Robinson II as the Tigers' second 2023 pledge. We broke down the other top targets in the class here.