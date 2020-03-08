After a big weekend of unofficial visits, Missouri landed its third commitment for the 2021 class on Sunday afternoon. Jackson (MO) offensive lineman Connor Tollison announced his pledge to the Tigers moments ago.

"The coaches were the number one reason why I chose Missouri," Tollison said of decision.

The three-star prospect actually gave the coaches his verbal pledge during his latest trip to Columbia on Saturday.

"I was in coach Drink's office and said that I want to play at Mizzou and we jumped up all excited and then all the coaches came to give me a congratulations."