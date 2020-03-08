Mizzou lands third commit for 2021
After a big weekend of unofficial visits, Missouri landed its third commitment for the 2021 class on Sunday afternoon. Jackson (MO) offensive lineman Connor Tollison announced his pledge to the Tigers moments ago.
"The coaches were the number one reason why I chose Missouri," Tollison said of decision.
The three-star prospect actually gave the coaches his verbal pledge during his latest trip to Columbia on Saturday.
"I was in coach Drink's office and said that I want to play at Mizzou and we jumped up all excited and then all the coaches came to give me a congratulations."
Throughout the recruiting process, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound talent has communicated the most with offensive line coach Marcus Johnson and head coach Eli Drinkwitz.
"Coach Johnson and Coach Drink are just nice, outgoing, and fun," Tollison noted. "Coach Johnson is very upfront about who he is and what he is. We talk more than just football and it really sticks with me."
Tollison's Saturday visit to Missouri also allowed him the chance to watch the Tigers' first spring practice and get a better feel for Johnson's coaching style with the offensive lineman.
"He has some fire that I like and he’ll always tell you the why in like why your doing this drill or why this is gonna better you."
Tollison joins tight end Gavin McKay and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo in Eli Drinkwitz's first full class.
Tollison claims 18 offers, including Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas A&M. He was on campus Saturday and made his commitment official after heading back home.
Home🐯 pic.twitter.com/62VCZ9jlMJ— Connor Tollison (@TollisonConnor) March 8, 2020