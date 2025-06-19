Mizzou legacy after summer visit: 'I want to be the first Ridge Janes'

During his unofficial visits early into his recruitment, Ridge Janes has prioritized learning about the tight end's role within each offense.

In his fifth trip to Missouri since September, the Class of 2028 pass-catcher spoke with tight ends coach Derham Cato about the new designed looks for Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris before the program's walkthrough Wednesday.

"Brett is a lot bigger than I am size wise," said Janes of 6-foot-6 260-pound tight end. "But I feel like I'll fill into my body more. Just the way he's using him in different motions. They're starting to do more vertical schemes with him and their other tight end, Jordon."

Janes, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end, has garnered already 22 offers before his sophomore season. Yet even with the pride to be a blocking tight end, along with the ability to make plays up the field, Janes hasn't tried to mirror anyone else.

"I feel like I take bits and pieces from everybody's game, just trying to learn as much as I can, but I'm really just trying to be the best version of myself," Janes said. "I don't want to be a clone of another great tight end. I want to be the first Ridge Janes."