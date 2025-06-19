Mizzou legacy after summer visit: 'I want to be the first Ridge Janes'

During his unofficial visits early into his recruitment, Ridge Janes has prioritized learning about the tight end's role within each offense.
In his fifth trip to Missouri since September, the Class of 2028 pass-catcher spoke with tight ends coach Derham Cato about the new designed looks for Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris before the program's walkthrough Wednesday.
"Brett is a lot bigger than I am size wise," said Janes of 6-foot-6 260-pound tight end. "But I feel like I'll fill into my body more. Just the way he's using him in different motions. They're starting to do more vertical schemes with him and their other tight end, Jordon."
Janes, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end, has garnered already 22 offers before his sophomore season. Yet even with the pride to be a blocking tight end, along with the ability to make plays up the field, Janes hasn't tried to mirror anyone else.
"I feel like I take bits and pieces from everybody's game, just trying to learn as much as I can, but I'm really just trying to be the best version of myself," Janes said. "I don't want to be a clone of another great tight end. I want to be the first Ridge Janes."
Janes was on campus for a 7-on-7 tournament with St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet on Friday. He wasn't sure if a quick return trip fit into his plans, but Janes made the drive over with his father, former Missouri fullback Ron "Rhino" Janes, who played with current Tigers special teams assistant Brock Olivo.
"Olivo was by our side most of the time," the younger Janes said. "I love always going up there and seeing Mr. Olivo for sure."
Staying around the team after practice for a barbecue, Janes loved the positivity radiating around the coaches and players. As the lone recruit visiting, he saw a closer look at a family feel between head coach Eli Drinkwitz and everyone else in the program, joining a team meeting with a motivational speaker.
Janes has stayed busy this offseason with visits to 11 different programs. He'll return to Missouri on Sept. 6 for a Week 2 bout against Kansas, a renewed rivalry that might feature a large contigent of top recruits.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription.
Talk about this story in the story thread and discuss so much more in The Tiger Walk.
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines.