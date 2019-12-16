Woods is the fifth assistant hired by new head coach Eliah Drinkwitz , joining Brick Haley, Charlie Harbison, D.J. Smith and Erik Link . In addition, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and cornerbacks coach David Gibbs have continued to work with Drinkwitz's staff, but it has not been confirmed whether they will remain with the Tigers for next season.

Missouri has officially announced the hire of assistant coach Casey Woods . Woods spent the past three seasons coaching tight ends at UAB. PowerMizzou first reported that Woods would be hired on Thursday. In its announcement, Missouri said Woods' specific coaching duties and contract details would be released later, but a graphic tweeted by Missouri lists Woods as the tight ends coach.

Woods' father, Sparky Woods, spent 17 seasons as a head coach, including five years at Appalachian State and five more at South Carolina. He coached the Gamecocks when they joined the SEC in 1992.

The younger Woods worked with Drinkwitz as a quality control assistant at Auburn in 2010 and 2011 and an assistant coach at Arkansas State in 2012. Woods then returned to Auburn for three seasons as the director of player personnel. He joined UAB's staff when the Blazers restarted their football program in 2016 and has served as recruiting coordinator and run game coordinator in addition to coaching tight ends.

“Casey has been around college football for a long time, he’s got a tremendous heritage with his father’s history,” Drinkwitz said in a release. “He’s got a tremendous work ethic and a very bright future and we’re excited to bring him and his family to Columbia to help us build the program.”

“My family and I are real excited to come to Columbia and be a part of a great tradition at Mizzou,” said Woods. “Coach Drinkwitz and I have known each other for almost a decade now, and I know that he has great vision and he is a tireless worker and incredibly smart. I am really looking forward to being under his leadership and to be back in the SEC – it’s the best of the best.”

Woods is the first offensive assistant hired by Drinkwitz, who has confirmed he will serve as the offensive coordinator and play-caller in addition to his head-coaching responsibilities, so far. Drinkwitz will still need to hire at least three more assistant coaches, depending on the status of Walters and Gibbs. His contract allows him $5.2 million to pay 10 full-time assistant coaches. PowerMizzou.com will continue to update Tiger fans as the coaching staff continues to come together.