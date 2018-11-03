GAINESVILLE, FL--Last Saturday night, Damarea Crockett did not duck the questions and did not hide behind generic statements. He admitted it was going to be incredibly difficult for the Tigers to bounce back from a soul-crushing 15-14 loss to Kentucky. "I will not stand up here and lie to you. It’s gonna be rough," Crockett said a week ago. "We just got to bring it together and we just got to make sure that this brings us closer instead of pulling us apart. Because from here, we’re either going up or we’re going down. We’ve got to make sure that’s going up.” Seven days later, the Missouri junior was surrounded by the same throng of reporters outside the visiting locker room at Ben Hill-Griffin Stadium. The question this time was simple: How did they do it? "Keep the team from spreading apart and make them come together," Crockett said. "Everybody was ready. Everybody was fired up. I could just see it in everybody's face. We're not letting this defeat us. We're still a good team and we're going to go show everybody that." Crockett said he saw the beginnings of the comeback in practice on Tuesday. Drew Lock said it was Thursday for him. But by the time they took the field on Saturday, the Tigers felt like they knew what was coming. "You kind of just have that feeling there's just no way you lose a football game," Lock said. "It sounds weird. People were talking about how do you bounce back after a loss like Kentucky. After a loss like that, there's no way that you can go and lose a game. That just will amplify how you felt that Saturday. There's no way that I could feel any worse than I did last Saturday so there was no way I was going to let that happen and none of these guys were going to let that happen." Missouri put together not just its most complete effort of the season, but its most complete in at least four seasons. The Tigers dismantled the No 11 Gators 38-17 in a win that doesn't seem adequately described as simply being a statement. "Not only should you look at this as (just) a W," Crockett said. "We just beat the crap out of those guys."

For the first ten minutes of his press conference, Barry Odom wasn't asked a question about his junior running back who paced the Tigers with 114 yards on 21 carries and an emphatic Gator chomp after his five-yard first half touchdown run. So the coach went out of his way to praise Crockett. "We had some long talks earlier in the week," Odom said. "He asked 'What do you need me to do?' I said, 'Lead. And go to work.' And he did exactly that." "He's been a leader even from the first time I got on campus and I met him," Larry Rountree III said. "Damarea is the speaker of the group. I don't really like talking a lot, but Damarea is really a guy that we've got to go out here and grind and it starts with us. That's what he says every time." While Crockett may have led the way, there were two Tigers for whom this game had to have meant more: Odom and Lock. Nobody writes about the running back's record or the fact that the defensive tackle has never beaten a ranked team. But for the last three seasons, Odom and Lock have worn the numbers like an albatross around their necks: 0-7 against ranked teams and just a single win--two years ago--against a Power Five team that finished the season with a winning record. Not anymore. "For Drew, it's pretty big," offensive tackle Yasir Durant said. "Everybody has stuff to say about Drew, no matter if he does good or bad. For him to go out there and ball like that, I was really proud of him just to show everybody that he could do it. Because nobody believed that he could." "Really big," Odom said. "The play that I'm going to have ingrained in my mind for a long time is the third down scramble for the first down. He willed his way to go get the first down and that was huge. "I was really proud of his effort and the way he led our football team."

USA Today