Mizzou men's basketball set to hire General Manager

The Missouri Tigers are getting in on the growing trend of hiring a general manager for the men’s basketball program.

The university posted a job listing on April, 9. Here is the exact wording:

“The University of Missouri Men’s Basketball Program is seeking a General Manager.

Reporting to the Head Coach, this individual will be responsible for:

Overseeing talent acquisition to enhance the cohesiveness of the team.

Managing the player personnel aspects of the program, such as recruiting talent, roster management, and NIL opportunities.

Supporting the administrative functions such as budget supervision, team traveling and scheduling.

Collaborating with staff to generate a strategic vision for program improvement.

Monitoring the progress of overall success, determined by team created metrics.

Assisting with various program related items as needed.

Adhering to NCAA, SEC, and University regulations.

Other tasks as assigned by the head coach or sport administrator.”

For preferred qualifications, the university said it was looking for someone with previous experience working with an NCAA Division I men’s basketball program.

The exact responsibilities and focus of the role is not currently known. But a source within the program tells MizzouToday the expectation is the position will primarily focus on recruiting and talent evaluation as well as relationship building with athletes.

The posting comes as Dennis Gates is looking to hire two assistants with the departure of Rob Summers to take the helm at Cleveland State and Charlton “C.Y” Young to take the Associate Head Coach position at Miami on Tuesday.