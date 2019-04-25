NASHVILLE--The NFL Draft starts Thursday night in Nashville and PowerMizzou.com will be in attendance to cover every angle for Tiger fans. Here we take a look at the draft prospects for all the Tigers who could hear their names called over the next three days.

DREW LOCK, QUARTERBACK

The skinny: Lock seems all but certain to be a first round pick and could be Missouri's highest draftee since Aldon Smith went 7th overall in 2011 (it's not impossible that Lock goes higher than that). He is generally viewed behind Kyler Murray at quarterback and most have Dwayne Haskins ahead of him. Daniel Jones is also a consideration at quarterback and could go before Lock, but most experts have Lock higher. The pros: Lock has been a four-year starter. He's been durable and has dealt with adversity. There's not much he will see that will surprise him. He's got the strongest arm in the draft, prototypical NFL stature and is a good enough athlete to satisfy NFL teams. The cons: Despite some flashy numbers he's never won big. The accuracy is the biggest question mark and some question his decision-making when pressured. The mocks: There is no shortage of opinion on where Lock will go. We looked at 19 mock drafts. Every single one has Lock as a first rounder. Chad Reuter from NFL.com has Lock going 2nd overall to the Raiders, who trade up with San Francisco to take him. A handful of experts have Lock as the 32nd and final pick of the first round, either to New England or Denver (in a trade). Mel Kiper Jr. has Lock as the No. 21 overall prospect and the third-best quarterback. The prediction: The most popular location predicted is Denver. We don't see it. We think Lock is either a Raider (trading up from 24 & 27) or a Dolphin (13).

EMANUEL HALL, WIDE RECEIVER

The skinny: Hall is a burner who will be an immediate deep threat in the NFL. He led the SEC in yards per catch as a junior and had a strong senior year as well, when he was on the field. Hall helped himself immensely at the NFL Combine with a 4.39 40-yard dash and one of the best broad jumps in combine history. The pros: You can't teach speed and Hall has a ton of it. He's a phenomenal athlete who has been productive when he's been healthy. The cons: He hasn't been healthy enough. NFL teams don't want to pay guys that can't play on Sunday. There's no way for Hall to prove he can stay on the field in April. The other question is his hands. Drops were an issue in college. The mocks: Most mock drafts only deal with the first round. The seven-round mock draft on NFL.com has Hall going in the 4th round to Seattle. Mel Kiper ranks Hall as the No. 127 overall prospect and the 15th best wide receiver. The prediction: We think somebody falls in love with Hall's potential and speed. We'll put him in the third round, just for fun to the hometown Titans.

TEREZ HALL, LINEBACKER

The skinny: Hall is simply productive. He has made plays all over the field for Missouri over the last few seasons. He is likely a third day pick who is going to have to help himself on special teams in an NFL camp. The pros: Hall has put up numbers and has multiple years as a starter in the SEC. He showed off good athleticism with his vertical jump at Missouri's pro day. He will have impressed teams in interviews and will draw praise for his work ethic from his college coaches. The cons: Hall got injured at the combine and then again at pro day. He'll also have to prove he can help in pass coverage in the NFL, an area where Mizzou's linebackers struggled. The mocks: NFL.com has Hall going to the Patriots with the No. 243 pick in round seven. Kiper has Hall as the No. 226 overall prospect and the No. 14 inside linebacker. The prediction: Hall has gotten attention from the Patriots. We think he goes to New England or San Francisco in round five or six.

TERRY BECKNER, JR., DEFENSIVE TACKLE

The skinny: Beckner was a highly rated prospect out of high school who battled two different knee injuries in his first two seasons. He was healthy in his final two seasons and reasonably productive for the Tigers. He seems to have been sliding a bit in the pre-draft process. The pros: Beckner has proven he can stay on the field and the optimists will believe that his best football is ahead of him. He played in the trenches in the best conference in college football and looked dominant at times. The cons: He may have looked great at times, but those times were intermittent. Beckner frequently disappeared. The motor may be a bit of a question. And while he's a good athlete with good size in college football, he's not a standout in either category for an NFL player. The mocks: Kiper lists Beckner as the No. 170 overall prospect and the 13th best defensive tackle. NFL.com has him going undrafted in its seven-round mock draft. The prediction: We think Beckner gets picked, probably in round six or seven. Picking a team is impossible since there's been little buzz and when asked at pro day which teams he was talking to Beckner said he couldn't recall.

KENDALL BLANTON, TIGHT END

The skinny: Blanton is a classic "draft him on potential" player. He has the frame of an NFL tight end and the athleticism as a former basketball player. If he gets picked, it will be toward the end of the draft as a developmental/special teams player who might be able to contribute at tight end down the road. The pros: He's big with good speed for his size and a willing blocker. He is a great locker room guy who will draw praise from anyone that's asked about him off the field. The cons: He was never Missouri's primary tight end and was used infrequently in the passing game. There's just not that much proof for the potential. The mocks: Kiper has Blanton as the No. 18 tight end in the draft, but does not list him on his big board of the top 300 prospects. NFL.com has Blanton going undrafted. The prediction: We think Blanton's home town team takes a chance late. The Chiefs need a reserve tight end and take the Blue Springs South product in round seven.

DAMAREA CROCKETT, RUNNING BACK

The skinny: Crockett left school a year early in what seemed a curious decision to some. But his NFL potential is likely maxed out and wouldn't have been helped much by another year in school. He's a 225-pounder who impressed with a 4.4 40-yard dash at pro day. The pros: Crockett has been productive on the field. The speed is impressive for a player his size. He's done it against good competition. The cons: Many don't believe Crockett's running style is physical enough for a guy his size. He battled injuries his last couple of years and some questioned whether he could have (or should have) played in Missouri's bowl game. Also, running backs are a dime a dozen. The mocks: Kiper has Crockett as the 30th-ranked running back. His No. 29 back, Jordan Scarlett, is the lowest running back in his top 300 at 297. NFL.com does not have Crockett being drafted. The prediction: Crockett goes unpicked, but is one of the first free agents signed. We'll say he lands in Detroit, who showed a good amount of interest at pro day.

PAUL ADAMS, OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

