Mizzou officially announces Jacob Peeler as WR coach

"Coach Peeler has a proven ability to recruit and develop student-athletes," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a release. "Adding Jacob and his coaching experience is an opportunity to strengthen our staff, and utilize our coaching staff better moving forward."

Peeler has an impressive track record of recruiting and developing wideouts, most notably during his three seasons at Ole Miss. Peeler coached receivers for the Rebels from 2017-19 and worked with current NFL players A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf and Elijah Moore .

Missouri has revealed the position for its newest full-time assistant coach. The team officially announced the hire of former Texas State offensive coordinator Jacob Peeler on Tuesday as its new wide receivers coach. Bush Hamdan , who has coached the wide receivers the past two seasons, will now coach the Missouri quarterbacks.

Peeler spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Texas State. The Bobcats ranked No. 69 nationally in scoring offense in 2020 and No. 101 last season. Prior to his time at Ole Miss, Peeler spent four seasons at California, one as a graduate assistant and three coaching inside receivers.

"I respect and appreciate the culture Coach Drinkwitz is building here at Missouri," Peeler said. "It's an exciting time for the program. I look forward to working with the staff and student-athletes as we strive for success, on and off the field."

Following the hire of Peeler, Hamdan will work full-time with the Missouri quarterbacks. Hamdan had been listed as the Tigers' wide receivers and quarterbacks coach during his first two seasons on staff, but Drinkwitz spent the majority of his time with the signal-callers. Drinkwitz will remain the offensive coordinator in addition to his head coaching duties.

Barring any further defections, Missouri's coaching staff should be set on the offensive side of the ball. Earlier this offseason, former tight ends coach Casey Woods left to become the offensive coordinator at SMU. Former special teams coordinator Erik Link will replace him while also keeping his special teams duties.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers still have one assistant opening to fill following last week's news that cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher has left the staff after one season for an assistant role at Arizona State. The new addition will almost certainly coach in the secondary. Earlier in the offseason, safeties coach Charlie Harbison stepped down from his post citing personal reasons. On Jan. 8, Missouri hired former Indiana defensive line coach Kevin Peoples to coach the defensive ends. Al Davis, who took over for the fired Jethro Franklin as defensive line coach last season, will coach defensive tackles.