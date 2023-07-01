Mizzou picks up Alabama ATH Cam Dooley
After three June official visits to three SEC East schools, Cam Dooley made his decision public on Saturday. The three-star athlete from Vally, Ala. committed to Missouri over Kentucky and Vanderbilt.
Dooley, who visited last weekend for the Tigers' Gold Rush weekend, is the third commitment in two days for Eli Drinkwitz.
"I told Coach Drinkwitz on Monday," Dooley said of his pledge. "The coaches were super-excited. It was a feeling I can't explain. The whole vibe around the staff, team, etc. It just felt right."
"They love my size and athletic ability," Dooley said of the Tigers' staff after his visit. "Also, talking about developing me and their plans for using me in the defensive schemes."
Although he's categorized as an athlete, Dooley was being recruited by all of his finalists on defense. He has safety size, but also might be able to grow into the STAR position in Blake Baker's defense.
Dooley played quarterback and safety for the Valley Rams as a junior. He threw for eight touchdowns and ran for five more as the team's second-leading rusher. He's also a small forward on Valley's basketball team.
"I can’t wait to get back on campus to experience the game day environment when the season starts," Dooley said earlier this week.
The next time he's in Columbia, he'll arrive as a Mizzou commit.
