After three June official visits to three SEC East schools, Cam Dooley made his decision public on Saturday. The three-star athlete from Vally, Ala. committed to Missouri over Kentucky and Vanderbilt. Dooley, who visited last weekend for the Tigers' Gold Rush weekend, is the third commitment in two days for Eli Drinkwitz. "I told Coach Drinkwitz on Monday," Dooley said of his pledge. "The coaches were super-excited. It was a feeling I can't explain. The whole vibe around the staff, team, etc. It just felt right."