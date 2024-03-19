Mizzou picks up first transfer in UT Martin wing Jacob Crews
Mizzou scored its first portal addition of the offseason on Tuesday, securing high-scoring Tennessee Martin wing Jacob Crews, a source confirmed to PowerMizzou.com.
The Hilliard, Fla. native played his first two years at North Florida before transferring to Daytona State College in 2022-23, where he was named to the NJCAA All-American Second Team and voted the Central Conference Player of the Year. Crews made the move to join the Skyhawks this season and helped the team earn its first Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship in 15 years, going 21-11 overall and 14-4 in league play.
Crews was selected to the All-OVC First Team after posting 19.1 points per game with shooting splits of 48.5% from the field, 41.4% from the 3-point line and 81.6% from the free throw line. Crew also averaged 8.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
The 6-foot-8 wing has one year of eligibility remaining. PowerMizzou.com will reach out to Crews for more on his decision.
