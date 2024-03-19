Mizzou scored its first portal addition of the offseason on Tuesday, securing high-scoring Tennessee Martin wing Jacob Crews, a source confirmed to PowerMizzou.com.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb3VyY2UgY29uZmlybXMgVVQtTWFydGluIGd1YXJkIEphY29iIENy ZXdzIGhhcyBjb21taXR0ZWQgdG8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL01penpvdT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I01penpvdTwvYT4uIFRoZSA2LTYgQ3Jld3MgYXZlcmFnZWQg MTkuMSBwb2ludHMsIDguMiByZWJvdW5kcyBhbmQgc2hvdCA0MSUgZnJvbSB0 aHJlZS1wb2ludCByYW5nZSBsYXN0IHNlYXNvbiBmb3IgdGhlIFNreWhhd2tz LjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBvd2VyIE1penpvdSAoQFBvd2VyTWl6em91Y29tKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Bvd2VyTWl6em91Y29tL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzcwMTcwODYxMTI0ODIxMzU4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk1hcmNoIDE5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Hilliard, Fla. native played his first two years at North Florida before transferring to Daytona State College in 2022-23, where he was named to the NJCAA All-American Second Team and voted the Central Conference Player of the Year. Crews made the move to join the Skyhawks this season and helped the team earn its first Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship in 15 years, going 21-11 overall and 14-4 in league play.