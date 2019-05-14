Cuonzo Martin has added a third commitment to his 2019 recruiting class. The Tigers just received a pledge from three-star Alabama forward Kobe Brown , he announced at his high school moments ago.

Brown took an official visit to Columbia back in the fall, but signed with Texas A&M. When Billy Kennedy was let go in College Station, Brown re-opened his recruitment. He considered Minnesota, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Nebraska and others before choosing the Tigers.

The 6-foot-7 Brown averaged 24.1 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as a senior for Lee High School and was named the Region player of the year by AL.com. He is the third member of the Tigers' 2019 class, joining Mario McKinney and Tray Jackson.

The addition of Brown mean Missouri currently has 12 players on scholarship for next season, one shy of the NCAA limit of 13. Head coach Cuonzo Martin announced earlier Tuesday that redshirt freshman Parker Braun will also receive a scholarship. Brown was the last known 2019 target for the staff, so the Tigers could keep the final scholarship vacant this season, which Martin indicated on Tuesday was likely.

PowerMizzou.com hopes to catch up with Brown and have more insight into his commitment soon.