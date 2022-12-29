Missouri quarterback Brady Cook will miss spring football after undergoing surgery on his throwing shoulder to repair a torn labrum, according to a Tigers spokesperson.

Neither Cook nor Eli Drinkwitz ever discussed an injury during the season, but the release confirmed the quarterback hurt his shoulder late in the first half against Kansas State in week two. It is unknown at this point whether that injury eventually lead to the surgery.

Cook went 6-7 in 13 starts and completed 246-of-381 passes for 2,719 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also finished as the team's second-leading rusher with 139 carries for 585 yards and six touchdowns. In Mizzou's 27-17 loss to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl, Cook attempted a season-high 48 passes. He completed 29 of them for 215 yards and a touchdown.

Without Cook, the Tigers will turn to Sam Horn, Tommy Lock and any potential incoming transfers in spring football. Four-star signee Gabarri Johnson is not expected on campus until the summer.