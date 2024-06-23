As soon as that event was over, Zollers shifted into the mode of recruiter. Much of his weekend was spent in the ears of four-star receivers Jayvan Boggs , Corey Simms and Donovan Olugbode , all of whom were at Mizzou on their own official visits.

“The Elite 11 was super cool competing with the top QBs in the country,” Zollers said upon his return to Pennsylvania on Sunday night. “It only made me better.”

Matt Zollers made his commitment to Missouri official nearly three months ago when he chose the Tigers over Georgia and Penn State. But Zollers’ life has hardly slowed down since then. The nation’s No. 70 overall prospect was in Columbia for his official visit this weekend immediately after competing in the Elite 11 finals in California with some of the nation’s top high school quarterbacks.

“A lot of the trip I was trying to get the commit but it wasn’t all me nagging them,” he said. “It was a lot of just conversations and us talking about other things.”

While the three receivers may have been the quarterback’s focus, he’s been spending the last few weeks building a bond with the other players already on Mizzou’s 2025 commitment list with him. The Tigers have the country’s 25th-ranked class after Sunday night’s commitment of cornerback Mark Manfred and Zollers and his classmates only see it getting better.

“All the commits are getting pretty close,” he said. “We had a great time this weekend and our bond is getting tighter. It’ll only help us to achieve the best class in school history!”

Coming to Columbia as a committed player, Zollers said he wasn’t necessarily looking to learn anything new about his future team. It was more of a chance to catch up with all the people in the program he’s gotten to know and strengthen the bonds he has already made.

“I think my favorite part of the weekend was hanging out with the guys,” the four-star said. “You gotta make bonds with the players you’re gonna be with every single day and I feel everyone did a great job on that.”

Over the next few weeks, Zollers will continue to play his part in assembling the best class he can and he’ll turn his attention to his senior season at Spring Ford High School. But the stress of the recruiting process is completely behind him.

“I’m locked in with Mizzou and I don’t wanna be anywhere else.”