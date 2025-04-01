Mizzou quarterback Drew Pyne enters transfer portal

After one year with the Missouri Tigers, graduate quarterback Drew Pyne is headed back into the transfer portal.

Pyne, who began his career at Notre Dame before spending a year at Arizona State, then joining the Tigers, completed 49-of-82 passes for 391 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in six games played for the Tigers.

Most of his production came in a three-game stretch as Pyne came in because of injuries to starter Brady Cook against Auburn and Alabama and Oklahoma. He played the full game against the Sooners and led the Tigers to a win in which he threw all three of his touchdowns.

Pyne began his career as a four-star recruit and played regularly as a starter for Notre Dame in 2022, completing 164-of-254 passes for 2,021 yards and 22 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

Pyne will have one year of eligibility left as he searches for his fourth team in four seasons.

Though it wasn't much in question before, with Pyne's departure, the Missouri quarterback battle has been completely solidified as between Beau Pribula and Sam Horn as the Tigers look to replace three-year starter Cook.