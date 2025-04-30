Mizzou Recruiting Notebook: 2026 RB eyes visit; Tigers offer FSU commit

Missouri tight ends coach Derham Cato checked in at Chicago (Ill.) Whitney Young on Tuesday, where the Tigers handed out an offer to Class of 2026 three-star running back Maxwell Warner in December. Warner still hasn't visited Missouri, but the running back is planning for his first unofficial with the program for May. He's currently also considering Boston College, Illinois, Minnesota and Purdue.

Cato inquired about the running back as well as Class of 2026 defensive linemen John Spellers Jr. and Markius Woods. Running backs coach Curtis Luper offered Warner right after Christmas as the scholarship felt like a late gift to his family. "I didn't really know much about Missouri football, until the day I got the offer," Warner said after his offer in December. "(Luper) just wanted to see how I felt about playing running back in the SEC, and I said that I would be ecstatic about it. ... He said he thinks that I'm ready for that, too."

Linebackers coach Derek Nicholson stepped back into his backyard Tuesday to offer Class of 2026 Florida State commit Tedarius Hughes. "Coach D Nic basically just said he already knew who I was," Hughes said, "and has been wanting to offer me, so the conversation wasn't that long." A four-star safety at Miami (Fla.) Northwestern, Hughes has official visits scheduled with Miami (FL) and Syracuse as well, so with the hope of building a relationship with Missouri, he could add the Tigers to his schedule for this summer.

Luper offered Class of 2026 wideout La'Keyleon Graves on Tuesday after admiring the Kilgore (Tex.) High junior's physicality and versatility. Graves is now looking to visit Missouri for the first time. "The main thing I liked about coach is we both love ball and love to win," Graves said.

During another trip through Ohio, quarterbacks coach Sean Gleeson offered Class of 2027 offensive tackle Kalel Johnson at Cincinnati (Ohio) Taft. Gleeson made Johnson feel wanted right away, being straight forward with the new target. "He liked my footwork and how hard I played," Johnson said. "I would like to visit the school. From afar, I can see why they are a serious football team that strives to continuously get better."

Defensive coordinator Corey Batoon offered Class of 2026 athlete Quinn Martinez on Tuesday. Martinez, a rising two-way player at Manteca (Cali.) High, picked up interest from the Tigers to play in the secondary. "Absolutely, it caught me off guard to get a offer from Missouri," Martinez said. "Not once would I ever think I would get a call that far from home, but God is good. To get my first SEC offer is great. I am excited, but I still got a lot of work to do."

Wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler made a return trip to Tennessee this week and offered Class of 2027 athlete Erik Walden Jr., a recruit he inquired about in January. Walden, a sophomore at Collierville (Tenn.) High, caught passes from former Missouri quarterback Aidan Glover in 2023. "We've had a relationship since my freshman year of high school," Walden said. "I'm definitely planning to visit Mizzou soon to meet all of the other coaches there and to get a chance to finally see the place."

Edges coach Brian Early offered allusive running back Tristan Willis during his Wednesday recruiting trip through Houston. Early was impressed by the Class of 2027 runner's ability to pull away from defenders and flip a switch to be physical at 5-foot-9, 200 pounds.