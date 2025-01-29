Mizzou Recruiting Notebook: Cato visits tight ends; New Pennsylvania target

As the current NCAA Contact Period nears its end, Missouri coaches have stayed active on the recruiting trails. Staffers have taken in-person visits and workouts to recruits across the country, strengthening relationships and extending offers.

On Monday, safeties coach Jacob Yoro visited Pete Eglitis, who visited Missouri for Junior Day on Jan. 18. Not offered by the Tigers, Eglitis has still emerged as a possible target in the 2026 class, exciting the 6-foot-7, 270-pound offensive tackle. "We talked about getting me back down to campus as well as what's been happening with recruiting so far!" said Eglitis, who previously noted Missouri offensive line coach Brandon Jones doesn't often travel to Columbus, Ohio.

After hosting Evan Jacobson on Jan. 18, tight ends coach Derham Cato traveled to Waukee (Iowa) High fairly quickly, meeting with the Class of 2026 three-star in person this past Friday. "It meant a ton for him to come out and see me I think it just shows I'm a priority for them, and with what he expressed to me in our visit, it showed that as well!" Jacobson said. Jacobson said Missouri is in line for an official visit in the coming months.

Cato offered Class of 2026 three-star PJ MacFarlane after a workout Monday at Middletown (Ohio) Lakota East. The two had texted beforehand before meeting for the first time at the start of the week. "He also complimented me on my aggressiveness at the point of contact," MacFarlane said Monday. "He watched my workout this morning, and it was very clear to him that I'm a hard worker. ... He answered my questions about Missouri and sparked some interest in the program. I'm excited to learn more."

Defensive assistant Christopher Ball extended an offer to Loganville (Ga.) Grayson defensive tackle Cameron McGee this past Thursday. McGee, a Class of 2026 lineman, noted he played with violent hands his junior year, attracting more colleges. Ball told McGee that Missouri wanted him to visit soon.

Class of 2027 cornerback Kylan Baker received his first Power Four offer from Missouri assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach Al Pogue, the Tigers' primary recruiter for the state of Alabama. Pogue told Moody (Ala.) High coach Jack Ganus he liked Baker's length at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, projecting more as a safety at the next level. Baker embraced that, looking to add versatility at the safety position in his junior season. "Coach Pogue thinks that I am projecting to be a Power Four DB right now, which means a lot to me and my recruitment," Baker said.

Wide receiver coach Jacob Peeler hit a familiar school in his trip through Florida this past week. He offered multiple players at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, which produced three players for the Tigers in the 2024 class: Justin Bodford, James Madison II and Nicholas Rodriguez. In that group of new targets, Jaden Carey, a Class of 2027 athlete, said St. Thomas Aquinas coach Roger Harriott let him know the Tigers offer him. "I do know all the guys that went to Mizzou," Carey said. "They were great role models and leaders to look up to."

Missouri continued its scouting of Pennsylvania with an offer to Class of 2027 offensive tackle Jimmy Kalis. Offensive assistant Brendan Boylan extended the scholarship and discussed his and assistant offensive line coach Jack Abercrombie's connections to Kalis' home state. "It was super cool to connect on common things," said Kalis, who plans to visit Missouri in the spring. "The staff told me they really liked how physical I was during my sophomore season. They also like how well I can move and I finish my blocks."

Missouri legacy Brock Barrows welcomed an in-school visit from Cato on Tuesday. It was his first time meeting the staff after making his first unofficial visit to Columbia as a recruit in November. "We talked about how important it is for them to get guys on campus and see them in person and how they'll want me to come to camp and let (offensive) coach (Brandon) Jones see me in person and connect more." Barrows is planning to return to Missouri this spring.