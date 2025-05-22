Mizzou Recruiting Notebook: Defensive back targets release top schools

Jacob Eberhart watched his cousin, Markus Golden, play at Missouri. His high school coach, Jeremy Maclin, starred in the Tigers' offense in the years before he was born, and while an in-state product, Eberhart has suitors across the country trying to pull him away. Even with prominent connections to the Tigers, Eberhart hasn't received a push from Golden and Maclin to play for their alma mater. The two both recognized its Eberhart's journey, and they want what's best for the Class of 2026 nickel corner. "He's a kid that understands that people make the place," Maclin said in March. "Those are going to be the people that when tough times do happen, you got to be able to lean on a little bit and they can help you. So just trying to teach him those little things and share my experiences."

Eberhart announced Wednesday a Top 7 of Alabama, Illinois, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Oregon. The four-star has yet to publicly disclose his other official visits after tabbing April 4 for the Fighting Illini. Eberhart has found himself at No. 211 in the Rivals250 after not being ranked entering his junior season at Kirkwood (Mo.) High. With that rise, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound defensive back has displayed position versatility to safeties coach Jacob Yoro. "He's telling me about how they need a big safety like me in the room," Eberhart said, "and number 13 (Daylan Carnell), he said he could see me fitting in like him or Marvin Burks like a bigger safety. If it does come down to it, I can move into the box, so I don't come off the field, and I can really disguise packages."

With Missouri moving quickly in his recruitment, Bradley Brown set an official visit with the Tigers for June 6-8. The Class of 2026 three-star cornerback slotted Missouri into his Top 5 along with Kansas State, Michigan State, TCU and Vanderbilt.

Picking up an offer from Missouri in early May, Tank White was reminded of his former Cocoa (Fla.) High teammate Javion Hilson, who signed with the Tigers in December. White committed to Syracuse ahead of his sophomore season, but he's still looking at new offers, especially ones from the SEC. "One thing I can say I took from (Hilson) was his work ethic," White said. "He never stops working and just always football focus every second of the day. He pulled up to Cocoa this spring, and I asked him how was it. He said, 'I love it,' and kept it at that."