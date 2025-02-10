Mizzou Recruiting Notebook: Nicholson visits Rivals250 LB; Offer reactions

Even with the NCAA Dead Period in effect, Missouri staffers have continued to extend offers and reach out to more recruits after traveling the country in January for in-person visits. Here's the latest from six recruits on their respective interest in the Tigers.

Missouri pushed itself into Khalief Canty Jr.'s Top 6 with an offer Thursday from offensive line coach Brandon Jones, who admired the 6-foot-5, 305-pound frame of the three-star offensive tackle. "His personality is real cool," Canty said. "He's real funny, but at the same time, he seems he's down for business when it's football time."

Linebackers coach Derek Nicholson made an in-home visit Jan. 27 to Rivals250 four-star Rodney Colton Jr., who backed off his South Carolina commitment Jan. 21, the day Missouri offered him. "Coach D Nic's my dawg," Colton wrote. "That's my guy. Great personality and real down to Earth. Outstanding coach."

Nicholson previously recruited Colton at Miami (FL), extending an offer a few days before he left for Missouri. During the in-home visit, Nicholson went into detail about the current state of the linebackers room and position familiarity from other staffers. "I would love to see more backers produced out the program," Colton said. The two also talked about a spring official visit for Colton's first trip to Missouri.

Four-star Izayah Lee, the No. 46 recruit in Texas, received an offer from running backs Curtis Luper on Thursday. The Lancaster (Tex.) High running back, who previously met Luper before the Dead Period, rushed for 256 yards on 58 attempts during his junior season. Lee said he'll provide more on his impressions of Luper once the two have more conversations during the recruiting process.

Jones surprised Jerry Outhouse Jr. with an offer Thursday, marking the first point of contact between Missouri and the Class of 2027 cornerback. "Just said that I'm a dog and they wanted me out there soon," Outhouse said. Jones visited the Dallas-Fort Worth during the NCAA Contact Period, but Outhouse noted he didn't meet the staffer in person in January. Outhouse has also received offers from Arizona State, Mississippi, South Carolina, TCU and others.

Tight ends coach Derham Cato visited Lee's Summit (Mo.) North this past month for a meet-and-greet with in-state players. One of those to talk with the staffer was Class of 2027 athlete Josiah Robinson, who visit Columbia twice during the 2024 season. "I have been interested in Mizzou for some time now," Robinson said. "Because I am graduating class of ‘27, I haven’t had much contact with the coaches yet. However, I have also had the opportunity of a meet-and-greet with (special teams coordinator Erik Link)." Although not playing with former five-star Missouri signee Williams Nwaneri at Lee's Summit North, Robinson noted a down-to-Earth and genuine personality that helped him learn more about the Tigers' culture.

"He shared that Mizzou felt like home to him, which shows the school's strong culture," Robinson said. Arkansas, Kent State, Miami (OH) and UCF have all offered Robinson, who has started to garner more attention from top regional programs like Missouri. He will be shifting from cornerback to safety for his junior season along with seeing designed plays on the offensive side of the ball.

Safeties coach Jacob Yoro spent a good amount of the NCAA Contact Period in California, a state he's recruited before at previous stops in his career. During a trip to Santa Ana (Cali.) Mater Dei, Yoro offered four-star defensive end Montana Toilolo. Montana slotted into the Rivals250 update this past week at No. 242 after a sophomore season, where he excelled with a high motor. "I feel that Coach Yoro and Mizzou are doing a good job by coming out to California to recruit because there's a lot of talent and great players out here," said Toilolo, a Class of 2027 recruit.

Mater Dei has a top Missouri target as a teammate in quarterback Ryan Hopkins, who transferred from San Juan Capistrano (Cali.) JSerra and received an in-home visit from offensive coordinator Kirby Moore in January. "Ryan Hopkins is a great addition to our program and can be a great QB for Mizzou as well," Toilolo said. "I have faith Ryan along with our returning QB Furian Inferrera will get us another national championship."