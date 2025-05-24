Mizzou Recruiting Notebook: Tigers assess 2027 QB; Top 5 for 2026 CB target

After Champ Smith visited Missouri for the first time in April, Sean Gleeson stuck to his word. The Tigers' quarterbacks coach visited Smith earlier this month for his first in-person look at the Class of 2027 three-star signal-caller in a practice setting. Smith, who is still unoffered by Missouri, played in his spring game at Boca Raton (Fla.) Spanish River on May 16 before he traveled to the QB Collective, an event held in Los Angeles.

As expected, Nick Hankins Jr. slotted Missouri into his top group with Illinois, Iowa, Mississippi and Tennessee. The Class of 2026 three-star, who cornerbacks coach Al Pogue and other Tigers staffers visited this spring, scheduled his official visit for May 30-June 1.

Frequenting Buford (Ga.) High this offseason, Missouri made another round of offers this past week, including a scholarship to Class of 2028 edge defender Luke Nabors. Edges coach Brian Early conducted this visit, offering a rising recruit in his position group who improved in pass rush, run defense and coverage skills as a linebacker. "It is important that Mizzou comes down frequently to Buford," Nabors said. "It means that they prioritize seeing players."

In pursuit of future Florida wide receivers, Missouri offered Class of 2027 prospect Jamal Robinson Jr. from Hialeah Gardens (Fla.) Mater Academy. Robinson, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound wideout, improved his route running and releases this spring. "Mizzou has indeed been making significant strides in Florida, particularly in recruiting wide receivers," Robinson said. "Head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff had successfully secured commitments in 2025 (with) Donovan Olugbode."

Running backs coach Curtis Luper made a recent stop to see Wayne Shanks Jr., a Rivals250 four-star athlete in the 2027 class. Shanks picked up an offer from the Tigers in February, and he's now planning to visit this summer.