 PowerMizzou - Mizzou releases depth chart ahead of season-opener
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-22 14:49:49 -0500') }} football

Mizzou releases depth chart ahead of season-opener

PowerMizzou.com Staff
Staff
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz released a depth chart on Tuesday afternoon in advance of Saturday's 2020 season-opener against No. 2 Alabama. The full depth chart is listed below.

2020 Week One Depth Chart: Offense
Position First Team Second Team Third Team Fourth team

QB

Connor Bazelak OR

Shawn Robinson


RB

Larry Rountree OR

Tyler Badie

Dawson Downing OR

Elijah Young

TE

Daniel Parker Jr. OR

Niko Hea OR

Logan Christopherson

WR

Damon Hazelton

Dionte Smith OR

Javian Hester OR

Chance Luper

WR

Jalen Knox

Barrett Banister OR

Dominic Gicinto

WR

Keke Chism

Tauskie Dove OR

Micah Wilson

LT

Zeke Powell OR

Bobby Lawrence

LG

Xavier Delgado

Dylan Spencer OR

Mike Ruth

C

Michael Maietti

Drake Heismeyer


RG

Case Cook

Luke Griffin OR

Jack Buford

RT

Larry Borom

Javon Foster


2020 Week One Depth Chart: Defense
Position First Team Second Team Third team

DE

Chris Turner OR

Isaiah McGuire

Z'Core Brooks

DT

Markell Utsey

Darius Robinson

DT

Kobie Whiteside

Akial Byers

DE

Tre Williams

Cannon York

LB

Nick Bolton

Chad Bailey

Aubrey Miller Jr.

LB

Devin Nicholson

Cameron Wilkins

Jamal Brooks

CB

Ennis Rakestraw

Adam Sparks

CB

Jarvis Ware

Ishmael Burdine

SS

Martez Manuel

Stacy Brown

FS

Joshuah Bledsoe

Chris Shearin

BS

Tyree Gillespie

Jalani Williams
2020 Week One Depth Chart: Special Teams
Position First Team Second Team Column 4

PK

Harrison Mevis

Sean Koetting

LS

Jake Hoffman

Drew Wise

P

Grant McKinniss

Sean Koetting

KR

Tyler Badie

Dawson Downing

Kris Abrams-Draine

PR

Kris Abrams-Draine

Barrett Banister

Jarvis Ware
