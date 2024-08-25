PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYNUVFMEpCOVMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Mizzou releases official depth chart for season opener

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@powermizzoucom
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Missouri released its first official depth chart on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers face Murray State on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the first game of the 2024 season.

Mizzou Offensive Depth Chart
Position Starter Backup

Quarterback

Brady Cook

Drew Pyne

Running Back

Nate Noel OR

Marcus Carroll

Jamal Roberts

Wide Receiver

Luther Burden III

Mekhi Miller

Wide Receiver

Theo Wease

Marquis Johnson

Wide Receiver

Mookie Cooper

Joshua Manning

Tight End

Brett Norfleet

Tyler Stephens OR

Jordon Harris

Offensive Tackle

Marcus Bryant

Jayven Richardson

Offensive Guard

Cayden Green

Logan Reichert

Center

Connor Tollison

Drake Heismeyer OR

Tristan Wilson

Offensive Guard

Cam'Ron Johnson

Curtis Peagler

Offensive Tackle

Armand Membou

Mitchell Walters

Place Kicker

Blake Craig

Nick Quadrini

Kickoff Return

Marquis Johnson

Joshua Manning
Mizzou Defensive Depth Chart
Column 1 Column 2 Column 3

Defensive End

Johnny Walker

Joe Moore III

Defensive Tackle

Kristian Williams

Sterling Webb OR

Marquis Gracial

Defensive Tackle

Chris McClellan

Jalen Marshall OR

Sam Williams

Defensive End

Zion Young OR

Eddie Kelly

Jaylen Brown OR

Williams Nwaneri

Linebacker

Chuck Hicks OR

Corey Flagg Jr

Jeremiah Beasley OR

Brian Huff

Linebacker

Triston Newson OR

Khalil Jacobs

Brayshawn Littlejohn OR

Nicholas Rodriguez

STAR

Daylan Carnell

Sidney Williams

Cornerback

Toriano Pride OR

Nicholas DeLoach

Shamar McNeill

Cornerback

Dreyden Norwood

Marcus Clarke OR

Ja'Marion Wayne

Safety

Joseph Charleston OR

Tre'Vez Johnson

Trajen Greco

Safety

Marvin Burks

Caleb Flagg

Punter

Luke Bauer

Orion Phillips

Punt Returner

Luther Burden III

Daniel Blood OR

Theo Wease

