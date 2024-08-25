Mizzou releases official depth chart for season opener
Missouri released its first official depth chart on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers face Murray State on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the first game of the 2024 season.
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|
Quarterback
|
Running Back
|
Nate Noel OR
|
Wide Receiver
|
Wide Receiver
|
Wide Receiver
|
Tight End
|
Offensive Tackle
|
Offensive Guard
|
Center
|
Offensive Guard
|
Offensive Tackle
|
Place Kicker
|
Nick Quadrini
|
Kickoff Return
|Column 1
|Column 2
|Column 3
|
Defensive End
|
Defensive Tackle
|
Defensive Tackle
|
Defensive End
|
Zion Young OR
|
Jaylen Brown OR
|
Linebacker
|
Chuck Hicks OR
|
Linebacker
|
STAR
|
Cornerback
|
Cornerback
|
Marcus Clarke OR
|
Safety
|
Safety
|
Caleb Flagg
|
Punter
|
Luke Bauer
|
Punt Returner
|
Daniel Blood OR
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage