Every week through the end of Missouri's football season, PowerMizzou.com will hand out a position-by-position report card from the Tigers' most recent game.

Quarterbacks: Brady Cook had another solid game in Week 2 that was arguably better than his Week 1 performance despite throwing an interception. Cook completed 28-of-36 passes for 228 yards and an interception. He also had five carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Cook got active in the run game and was closer to the player we saw last year who gashed teams with his running ability when he wasn't picking the team apart in the passing game.

An interception is never okay, but the Tigers were up 24-0 trying to convert a fourth and six on the first possession of the second half. Cook was rolling out right, getting pressured and trying to make a play. Considering the lead, the fact that anything less than a first down would've been a turnover anyway and that the Bulls did nothing with the takeaway, makes the turnover benign. However, there were some missed throws that Cook probably would like back.

Drew Pyne continues to impress off the bench. He completed all six passes for 35 yards and led a fourth-quarter touchdown drive. GRADE: B

Running backs: Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll continue to prove why this running back room will be more than okay sans Cody Schrader. Noel had 12 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown. He also had a key block on Cook's 31-yard rushing touchdown before halftime. Carroll also got 12 carries and turned that into 62 yards. Jamal Roberts got a touchdown for the second straight week. He finished the game with two carries for 10 yards and a touchdown. Kewan Lacy entered the game in the fourth quarter and had six carries for 27 yards. However, for the second week in a row, Lacy fumbled. Last week, Mizzou recovered. This week, he fumbled out of bounds. GRADE: A

Wide receivers: Theo Wease had a career day with 13 receptions on 14 targets for 149 yards. For reference, Buffalo as a team had 169 total yards. He was gashing the Bulls' defense that continued to opt for the Tigers to beat them underneath rather than over the top. The 13 receptions are tied for sixth-most in a single game in school history.

Luther Burden had three receptions for 15 yards and two carries for 21 yards in a quarter and a half of action. He left the game late in the second quarter due to an illness that head coach Eli Drinkwitz said he's been dealing with all week.

Joshua Manning had two receptions for 28 yards.

Marquis "Speedy" Johnson had five receptions for 52 yards. He did have one drop.

Mookie Cooper had three receptions on four targets for eight yards and Daniel Blood had one reception for a yard. GRADE: A

Tight end: Tyler Stephens got the start versus his former team in place of Brett Norfleet, who missed the game due to injury.

Stephens split the reps with Jordon Harris and both of them performed well in the blocking game and helped spring Mizzou lose for 255 rushing yards. Stephens had one reception for five yards and Harris had his first career reception for nine yards. However, both players committed holding penalties. It was an unremarkable game by both tight ends, but they were adequate on Saturday. GRADE: B

Offensive line: Mitchell Walters got his first start since 2022 in place of Cam'Ron Johnson at right guard. Johnson got hurt at practice earlier this week and was dressed to play in an emergency.

Outside of a face mask penalty, Walters held up well.

Connor Tollison was flagged for a false start. Meanwhile, Cayden Green was called for a hold and Armand Membou was flagged for two holds.

The offensive line played well for the most part. It didn't allow a quarterback hit or a sack. It did allow five tackles for loss and made up five of the team's 11 penalties. GRADE: B