Mizzou Report Card: Week 3 vs. No. 24 Boston College

Every week through the end of Missouri's football season, PowerMizzou.com will hand out a position-by-position report card from the Tigers' most recent game. Here are the grades for No. 6 Missouri's 27-21 win over/loss to No. 24 Boston College.

(Photo by Kylie Daniel)

Quarterbacks: Brady Cook had a decent game. He missed a couple of throws but for the most part, he did what needed to be done. He completed 21-of-30 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown. He also had six carries for six yards and a touchdown. The team went 4-of-4 in the red zone with two touchdowns and was 11-of-19 on third down. It's not the craziest stat line but he was efficient. GRADE: B+ Running backs: Nate Noel had a season-high in carries (22) and rushing yards (121) on Saturday. Missouri had 12 explosive plays (gains of 10 or more yards) and Noel had four by himself for gains of 13, 13, 16 and 24 yards, respectively. He also had one reception for nine yards. Marcus Carroll had 12 carries for 57 yards to go with one reception for six yards. Both backs were helping the team get down the field when the offense struggled to move the ball via the passing game early in the game. GRADE: A Wide receivers: Luther Burden had his best game of the season, going for six receptions, 117 yards and a touchdown. He had three plays explosive plays himself that went for 19, 38 and 44 yards, respectively. He did have two 15-yard penalties within three plays in the third quarter that halted some momentum the offense had going. However, he bounced back by getting the 11-yard third-down reception to basically seal the game. Theo Wease dropped the first pass thrown his way to start the game, but after that he had five receptions for 53 yards. Mookie Cooper had his best game of the season with three receptions for 55 yards. All three of his receptions were explosive plays. One went for 17 yards, another for 22 yards and one for 16 yards. Joshua Manning had a reception for nine yards and Marquis "Speedy" Johnson had one for five yards. GRADE: B Tight end: After missing last week's game, Brett Norfleet caught three of his five targets for 11 yards. Other than that, it was a relatively quiet day for the tight end group, but they helped pave the way for 176 rushing yards. GRADE: C+ Offensive line: The offensive line committed just one penalty, an ineligible man downfield, by Cam'Ron Johnson that wiped off a 23-yard reception by Manning. Cook was under the most pressure he's been under all season long and was sacked once. While the pass blocking left something to be desired, the run blocking was pretty good. Noel averaged 5.5 yards per rush while Carroll averaged 4.8 yards per carry. The box score doesn't show it but Boston College was peppering Cook throughout the day and there were plays where Eagle defender were breaking through the line untouched. GRADE: C