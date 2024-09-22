Mizzou Report Card: Week 4 vs. Vanderbilt

Every week through the end of Missouri's football season, PowerMizzou.com will hand out a position-by-position report card from the Tigers' most recent game. Here are the grades for No. 7 Missouri's 30-27 win over Vanderbilt.

(Photo by Kylie Daniel)

Quarterbacks: If you look at the box score, Brady Cook had a solid game. He completed 23-of-36 passes for 226 yards, two touchdowns and the win. However, his stat line looks way better than how he played. He seemed hesitant and looked slow running the ball. If Cook can rely on anything in a bad game, it's his legs and he didn't have it today on the ground. He had 11 carries for seven yards. Also, some of his throws missed the mark by quite a bit. He had his moments like that touchdown pass in overtime to wide receiver Luther Burden III, but overall there was a lot left to be desired. GRADE: C- Running backs: If there was one player on Missouri who has almost no blame, if any, in Mizzou's lackluster performance it's Nate Noel. For the second week in a row, he topped 100 rushing yards. This time, going for a career-high 199 yards on 24 carries. He also had three receptions for eight yards. Marcus Carroll had five carries for 10 yards and a touchdown. GRADE: A Wide receivers: Burden paced all Mizzou receivers with six receptions for 71 yards and two touchdowns. He's not credited with any drops in the box score but he had two passes that hit him square in the hands. Those were drops no matter what the box score says - or doesn't say. Theo Wease had five receptions for 55 yards. Marquis "Speedy" Johnson had two receptions for 19 yards. He did leave the game due to an ankle injury, but head coach Eli Drinkwitz said the injury is minor and alluded to Johnson being okay after the bye week. Mookie Cooper had one reception for 18 yards and Mekhi Miller also had one reception for 11 yards. GRADE: B- Tight end: Brett Norfleet had three receptions for 13 yards. Norfleet isn't 100%. He's still overcoming the shoulder injury from earlier in the season, but he hasn't really been a factor in the offense this year. He helped the offense rush for 216 yards on Saturday, but he was a non-factor for the most part. GRADE: C- Offensive line: The struggles continue for this group. Just one penalty, a hold by right guard Cam'Ron Johnson, was all this group was flagged for. However, the group allowed eight tackles for loss and three sacks. Pass protection has been a problem all year. In the run game, the unit does well as Noel can probably attest to the last couple of weeks, but it's not like that on pass plays. GRADE: D