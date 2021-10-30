Mizzou rides Badie to first SEC win

With Missouri leading Vanderbilt by two points and a little more than three minutes left on the game clock, everyone in Vanderbilt Stadium knew who was going to get the ball. The Tigers had force-fed star tailback Tyler Badie all game to that point, and with true freshman Tyler Macon behind center in place of the injured Connor Bazelak, a pass attempt would be even more risky. No surprise, on Missouri’s first snap of the drive, Macon handed the ball to Badie. Like most of the afternoon, even if it knew what was coming, Vanderbilt couldn’t stop him. Badie glided to the left side of the field, found a hole and exploded through it. A defender tried to push him out of bounds as he sprinted down the sideline, but he made the man miss. By the time Vanderbilt finally did get him out of bounds, he had reached the two-yard line. Macon scored on the following play. In just 42 seconds, Missouri had extinguished whatever hope Vanderbilt still held of pulling off the upset. The Tigers won 37-28, their first victory in SEC play this season.

Running back Tyler Badie touched the ball on 39 of Missouri's 66 offensive snaps and racked up 294 total yards during Missouri's win at Vanderbilt. (Jeff Blake/USA Today)

It was a fitting end to a dominant performance by Badie. The redshirt junior has grown accustomed to carrying the load during his first season as Missouri’s featured back. Even by the lofty standards he has established this season, his performance Saturday stood out. Badie touched the ball a whopping 39 times on 66 offensive snaps for Missouri. That represented a new career high by far, as did his 294 total yards, which accounted for 58.6 percent of the team’s total offense. He scored two touchdowns, bringing his season total to 15. He’s just three yards short of reaching 1,000 rushing yards on the season — through eight games. The last Missouri player to rush for more yards than Badie’s 254 was Tony Temple, who racked up 281 yards on the ground during Missouri’s Cotton Bowl victory on Jan. 1, 2008. You have to go back to the same season to find the last player who had more total yards in a game: Jeremy Maclin against Kansas State. Only four players in program history have recorded more yards from scrimmage in a single contest. “He's a great player,” Eli Drinkwitz said of Badie. “I've been saying it for a long time, he's probably the best player that nobody's talking about. He's really the engine that drives us, and he's just got a big heart, and he's a competitor and showed it tonight.” It didn’t take long for Missouri to hitch its wagon to Badie. During the team’s second drive of the game, Badie got the ball on eight of nine snaps. He gained 54 yards and capped the possession with a 13-yard score, which gave Missouri a 10-0 lead. On Missouri’s first touchdown drive of the second half, five of seven plays went to Badie. Once again, he ended the possession in the end zone after scoring from 15 yards out. Perhaps his most impressive run came on the next series, when he got hit just a few yards downfield but spun out of the tackle and turned the play into a 45-yard gain, which set up a Harrison Mevis field goal.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4zOSB0b3VjaGVzLjxicj4yOTQgdG90YWwgeWFyZHMuPGJyPjxicj5U eWxlciBCYWRpZSBpcyBydW5uaW5nIFRPVUdIIPCfmKQg8J+YpCAgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zaG93dGltZXNoaW5lNT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ac2hvd3RpbWVzaGluZTU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWl6em91Rm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QE1penpvdUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vUGlFN3VNQmxGWSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BpRTd1TUJsRlk8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU0VDIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBTRUNOZXR3b3JrKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NFQ05ldHdvcmsvc3RhdHVzLzE0 NTQ1NzUyOTY4Nzk5OTI4NDk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2Jl ciAzMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK