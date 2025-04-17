Mizzou running back Austyn Dendy enters transfer portal

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
Missouri running back Austyn Dendy has entered the transfer portal according to his social media, though he later deleted the post, but a source confirmed to MizzouToday that he has entered.
Dendy was a three-star athlete in the class of 2024 and signed with the Tigers after receiving multiple Power Four offers, including Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State and Memphis.
Dendy initially was a safety on the Missouri roster, but he switched to running back and played two snaps against Murray State. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
Dendy is the seventh scholarship departure from the Tigers in this portal session and leaves the Missouri running back room with: returners Tavorus Jones and Jamal Roberts, transfer sophomore Ahmad Hardy and incoming freshmen Marquise Davis and Brendon Haygood.
