PowerMizzou - Mizzou's 2021 football schedule revealed

After the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the 2020 college football season, the schedule is expected to return to normal in 2021. We already knew which teams Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri would play. Now, we know the dates for each matchup.

The SEC revealed the dates for conference matchups on Wednesday. Missouri will start conference play by traveling to Kentucky on Sept. 11, the second week of the season. The Tigers beat the Wildcats 20-10 last season, ending a streak of five straight losses to Kentucky. Tennessee and new head coach Josh Heupel, who served as Missouri's offensive coordinator from 2016-17, will be the first SEC team to travel to Columbia on Oct. 2.

Missouri will then host its SEC West crossover opponent, Texas A&M, on Oct. 7, its third home game in as many weeks. The former Big 12 foes haven't played one another since 2014. The Tigers' idle week will fall on Oct. 23. Following the bye, Missouri will travel to Vanderbilt and Georgia before hosting South Carolina and Florida. The team will finish its season by facing rival Arkansas in War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.