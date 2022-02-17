Mizzou's Bailey using NIL to give back

Chad Bailey’s first exposure to foster care came because he needed someone to play with. The Missouri linebacker was born more than a decade after his two older siblings, so as a child, he didn’t have anyone his own age to chase around his Houston home. Thus, his mother, Tishanna Bailey, figured she could accomplish two goals at once — finding her youngest son a playmate and giving back to the less fortunate — by applying to become a foster parent. Roughly 15 years later, both Chad and his mother remain involved in the foster care system. Tishanna is still fostering. She currently takes care of three boys, ages five, seven and eight. Meanwhile, Chad, entering his senior season at Missouri, has found his own way to help foster children. On Jan. 11, Chad took advantage of the new name, image and likeness rules in college athletics and announced a partnership with Coyote Hill and 573 Tees. The local t-shirt company (which, full disclosure, is a PowerMizzou sponsor) is selling “Fill the Gap” shirts with Bailey’s picture on them. Half the proceeds will be donated to Coyote Hill, which provides foster care for children and works to support foster parents in Mid-Missouri. “It really isn’t much about the t-shirts, but it’s just about the fact that there’s money going into the foster care system,” Chad said last week.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4qbGluayBpbiBiaW8qIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby92TGY4 Um8ycXRUIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdkxmOFJvMnF0VDwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyAz77iP4oOjM++4j+KDoyAoQENoYWRfbXZwMjYpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2hhZF9tdnAyNi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ4MTA0MTYy NDkwMTg1NzI4Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDExLCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Chad’s efforts provide an example of an unexpected trend in college sports: athletes using NIL to give to charity. While the novelty and non-uniform implementation of student-athletes being allowed to accept money has caused plenty of teeth-gnashing among both fans and coaches since the legalization of NIL, there’s been a wave of players taking advantage of the new landscape to do some good for their communities. At Missouri alone, Chad is at least the third player to donate NIL proceeds to a local charity. Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw and Hornsdownshop.com pledged a portion of merchandise sales to the Boys and Girls Club of Columbia last fall, while half of offensive lineman Drake Heismeyer’s proceeds from his t-shirt line at 573 Tees are being donated to the Food Bank of Mid-Missouri. “I think it’s a really exciting thing,” Chad said, “and it’s going to open a lot of doors for other athletes out there that’s trying to do NIL deals not just for themselves, but to help other people.”

Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey, who started eight games last season, is seeking to use name, image and likeness to raise money for a foster organization in Mid-Missouri. (Denny Medley/USA Today)

Chad Bailey can hardly remember a life without foster siblings. His mother took in his first foster brother, Terrell, when he was about seven years old. Adding a second young child to the family wasn’t without its challenges. Tishanna noted that Terrell, who was a grade ahead of Chad in school, had endured a rough upbringing to that point, and that led to some trouble in school. Chad began to emulate some of Terrell’s behavior, and after he, too, got in trouble with a teacher, he received a stern talk from mom. “He was a tough kid,” Tishanna said of Terrell. “I mean, you could let him out — he was seven at the time — but you could let him out into the worst part of Houston and he would survive. That’s how much he had been through. “One day Chad came home and he had gotten in trouble at school, in elementary school. And I’m like, ‘dude, what’s going on?’ Because we didn’t do that. That’s not what we do. And he’s like, ‘but mom, Terrell has a lot of friends.’ And so I was like, oh, so he was looking at what Terrell was doing thinking that was cool, because children gravitated to him.” After Terrell, Tishanna started fostering children who were a bit younger than Chad so that he could serve as an influence on them rather than the other way around. But she wasn’t deterred. She called fostering “addictive.” The goal was always to reunite a child with his biological family, and Tishanna understood that, but she said that every time a child left her home she would be hit with “total depression.” “If you’re any kind of a decent human being, especially a mother, you get attached,” she explained. “Kids would walk in my house, when they walk through my doors, they become mine. And they’re treated like mine, and they’re disciplined like mine and they’re dressed like mine. They do what we do, they become my family members.” Neither Tishanna nor Chad is sure exactly how many children she has fostered. Chad guesses more than 20. Both mother and son said growing up alongside foster siblings taught Chad perspective. He’s not one to take opportunities for granted, and if he sees a need, he wants to help. As evidence, Tishanna offered an anecdote from the hours after Missouri lost to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl last December. She had made the trip from Houston to Fort Worth to watch the game. Afterward, Chad asked her to drive him to get something to eat. When they arrived at a corner store, a homeless man approached Chad. Tishanna’s guard went up. As Chad chatted with the man, she texted him, urging him to move along. Chad ignored her. Eventually, the two went inside the store together. Chad used his money to buy food for the homeless man but none for himself. “He got back in (the car) and he was like ‘Momma, I don’t like when you do stuff like that. He just wanted something to eat. He just needed somebody to talk to,’” Tishanna recalled. “And what else could I say after that, right? … That’s who he is.”

Chad Bailey and his mother, Tishanna Bailey. (coyotehill.org)