PowerMizzou - Mizzou's game Saturday against LSU postponed

The LSU at Missouri men’s basketball game of Jan. 9 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Missouri basketball program. https://t.co/tw1j2cOojd

Word about the possibility of a postponement first started to leak out Thursday night. At that time, there was still hope Missouri would be able to play. But the Tigers had a final round of testing and contact tracing on Friday morning, which led to the postponement.

"“This continues to be a challenging time across the college basketball landscape, and it is important that we prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes first and foremost,” head coach Cuonzo Martin said. “In laying out the schedule, the SEC has allowed for a week at the end of the season for the possibility that games would be cancelled, and we look forward to hosting LSU at a later date. Once we can return to competition safely, we will do so.”

It is not yet known when exactly Missouri and LSU will make up the matchup. For fans who had tickets to this weekend's game, those will be honored when the game is eventually played. LSU will travel to Ole Miss on Saturday instead. The Rebels were originally scheduled to play South Carolina on Saturday but that matchup was postponed due to COVID-19 positives within the Gamecock program.

In a release, Missouri announced that it will pause team activities. The pause is caused by one positive test and subsequent contact tracing. It is not yet known who tested positive or how many players have been placed in quarantine. The Tigers have two games currently scheduled for next week. They play Vanderbilt on Tuesday night and are at Texas A&M on Saturday. At this point, those games are certainly at risk, but have not been postponed.

