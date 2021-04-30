 PowerMizzou - Mizzou's Nick Bolton headed to Kansas City
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 20:08:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Mizzou's Nick Bolton headed to Kansas City

Mitchell Forde • PowerMizzou
Staff
@mitchell4d
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Missouri has seen its first player selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Linebacker Nick Bolton has been picked by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round, with the No. 58 overall pick.

Bolton left Missouri after three highly productive seasons to pursue an NFL career. The former three-star recruit out of Frisco, TX played mostly on special teams as a true freshman before taking over the starting weakside linebacker position each of the past two seasons. During that time, Bolton racked up 198 tackles across 22 games. His average of nearly nine tackles per game led the SEC in 2019. He also had 16.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions across the past two years.

Bolton, a team captain, was named to the all-SEC first team by both the leagues coaches and media following each of the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He earned second-team all-America honors in 2020, becoming Missouri's first all-American since Kentrell Brothers in 2015.

Bolton is also the first Missouri linebacker since Brothers to be selected in the NFL Draft. He extends the Tigers' streak of consecutive years with at least one player picked in the draft to 17. Other Missouri players with a chance to hear their names called this weekend include safeties Tyree Gillespie and Joshuah Bledsoe, offensive lineman Larry Borom and running back Larry Rountree III.

The Chiefs have played in the Super Bowl in two consecutive seasons, winning it in 2020 and losing to Tampa Bay last year. It is the second consecutive draft in which the Chiefs have taken a linebacker in the second round. Kansas City took Mississippi State's Willie Gay in round two last year.


Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pc3NvdXJpLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9taXp6b3Utcy1uaWNrLWJvbHRvbi1oZWFkZWQtdG8ta2Fuc2Fz LWNpdHkiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1 bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5n ZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0 cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2Yg Y3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAg cy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAg ICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iu c2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0 dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbWlzc291cmkucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZtaXp6 b3Utcy1uaWNrLWJvbHRvbi1oZWFkZWQtdG8ta2Fuc2FzLWNpdHkmYzU9MjAy MjczMzExOSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=