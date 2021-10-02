Mizzou's offense wasn't without its problems on Saturday either

Just seconds into Missouri’s 62-24 loss to Tennessee at Faurot Field, quarterback Connor Bazelak got pummeled for a loss of seven yards and then nearly threw an interception moments later. It didn’t get much better than that as the day went on. MU’s offense never got in a rhythm. Between the questionable offensive line performance that seemingly mimicked the effort of the defensive line to the flurry of penalties that resulted in enough lost yardage to line the length of the field, the Tigers couldn’t keep up in a blowout loss that left them 2-3 on the season. With 3:13 remaining in the first quarter, Tennessee's Tiyon Evans broke through a gap for a jaw-dropping 92-yard rushing touchdown and a 21-3 lead after the extra point. On MU’s next drive, Bazelak connected with wide receiver Barrett Banister for a first down on a day where success was rare. As the Tigers finally seemed to be moving the chains, Bazelak threw what would be his first of two picks on the day. The Volunteers only needed five seconds to score again. “I think the biggest issue was the interception, kind of put us in a really bad spot,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “It was 21-3 at that time and trying to just get back into it, try to get an explosive play, we throw an interception, it goes 28-3. We go back down and score, but at that point it’s an uphill battle, kind of changes the way you’re trying to attack everything.”

Bazelak threw two interceptions and Mizzou's offense struggled to find traction against Tennessee. (USA Today Sports Images)