Mizzou's offense wasn't without its problems on Saturday either
Just seconds into Missouri’s 62-24 loss to Tennessee at Faurot Field, quarterback Connor Bazelak got pummeled for a loss of seven yards and then nearly threw an interception moments later. It didn’t get much better than that as the day went on.
MU’s offense never got in a rhythm. Between the questionable offensive line performance that seemingly mimicked the effort of the defensive line to the flurry of penalties that resulted in enough lost yardage to line the length of the field, the Tigers couldn’t keep up in a blowout loss that left them 2-3 on the season.
With 3:13 remaining in the first quarter, Tennessee's Tiyon Evans broke through a gap for a jaw-dropping 92-yard rushing touchdown and a 21-3 lead after the extra point. On MU’s next drive, Bazelak connected with wide receiver Barrett Banister for a first down on a day where success was rare. As the Tigers finally seemed to be moving the chains, Bazelak threw what would be his first of two picks on the day. The Volunteers only needed five seconds to score again.
“I think the biggest issue was the interception, kind of put us in a really bad spot,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “It was 21-3 at that time and trying to just get back into it, try to get an explosive play, we throw an interception, it goes 28-3. We go back down and score, but at that point it’s an uphill battle, kind of changes the way you’re trying to attack everything.”
Bazelak found less success than any other game this season, completing just 27 of his 44 throws for a season-low 61.4% completion rate. His first quarter sack is the first the Tigers’ offensive line has allowed since Week 2. Tennessee’s four hurries are the second most by any MU opponent this season behind Kentucky.
“No. We need every rep we can get right now,” Drinkwitz said when asked if he ever considered relieving Bazelak at any point in the second half. “Our quarterback needs every rep he can get right now.”
Whenever the Tigers turned around it seemed as though they’d drawn yet another flag. Missouri was called for nine penalties, with four of those coming on the offensive end for a loss of 45 yards.
“I don’t know what happened,” Bazelak said. “I don’t know if (the officials) were picking on us or what. We just got to overcome the adversity and really got to play the game to the point where the refs don’t matter."
Missouri wound up with 396 offensive yards, a likely passable total on any other given Saturday. On this particular Saturday, it led to the lowest scoring game of the season on a day when they needed nearly triple the 24 points they scored.
The Vols solved running back Tyler Badie, who despite becoming MU’s first player ever with both 1000 career rushing and receiving yards Saturday, never quite found the space to operate the way he has all season. Badie picked up a season-low 41 yards on 21 carries, with the Tigers struggling with creating gaps and contributing to Badie’s least productive performance yet.
A theme among speakers in Missouri’s press conference after a gruesome performance on both ends became fighting the urge to point fingers, whether that may be directed toward individual players or entire sides of the ball. For the Tigers, they’re looking to fight what’s become a familiar feeling.
“We just got to get everybody to keep grinding,” Bazelak said. “Everybody’s gotta be all in. It sucks, nothing else to it. It sucks but everybody’s relying on us.”
