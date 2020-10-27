PowerMizzou - Mizzou's Week Five depth chart

Mizzou's Week Five depth chart
After a week off, Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri have released an updated depth chart ahead of the Tigers' matchup against No. 9 Florida. The depth chart can be viewed below in its entirety.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|Fourth team
|
QB
|
Connor Bazelak
|
Shawn Robinson
|
|
RB
|
Larry Rountree
|
Tyler Badie
|
Dawson Downing
|
Elijah Young
|
TE
|
Daniel Parker Jr. OR
|
Niko Hea OR
|
Logan Christopherson
|
WR
|
Damon Hazelton OR
|
Micah Wilson
|
Boo Smith
|
|
WR
|
Jalen Knox OR
|
Barrett Banister
|
Dominic Gicinto
|
WR
|
Tauskie Dove OR
|
Keke Chism
|
Chance Luper
|
LT
|
Zeke Powell OR
|
Bobby Lawrence
|
LG
|
Xavier Delgado
|
Dylan Spencer OR
|
Mike Ruth
|
C
|
Michael Maietti
|
Drake Heismeyer
|
|
RG
|
Case Cook
|
Luke Griffin
|
|
RT
|
Larry Borom
|
Javon Foster
|
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third team
|
DE
|
Tre Williams
|
Chris Turner
|
|
DT
|
Markell Utsey
|
Ben Key
|
DE
|
Isaiah McGuire
|
Akial Byers
|
OLB
|
Trajan Jeffcoat
|
Cannon York OR
|
Sci Martin
|
LB
|
Nick Bolton
|
Chad Bailey
|
|
LB
|
Devin Nicholson
|
Jamal Brooks
|
|
CB
|
Ennis Rakestraw
|
Adam Sparks
|
Jaylon Carlies
|
CB
|
Jarvis Ware
|
Ishmael Burdine
|
SS
|
Martez Manuel
|
Stacy Brown
|
FS
|
Joshuah Bledsoe
|
Jalani Williams
|
BS
|
Tyree Gillespie
|
Jalani Williams
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Column 4
|
PK
|
Harrison Mevis
|
Sean Koetting
|
LS
|
Jake Hoffman
|
Daniel Hawthorne
|
P
|
Grant McKinniss
|
Sean Koetting
|
KR
|
Tyler Badie
|
Dawson Downing
|
Kris Abrams-Draine
|
PR
|
Cade Musser OR
|
Boo Smith OR
|
Kris Abrams-Draine