 PowerMizzou - Mizzou's Week Four depth chart
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-20 12:43:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Mizzou's Week Four depth chart

PowerMizzou.com Staff
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

After a week off, Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri have released an updated depth chart ahead of the Tigers' matchup against Kentucky. The depth chart can be viewed below in its entirety.

2020 Week Four Depth Chart: Offense
Position First Team Second Team Third Team Fourth team

QB

Connor Bazelak

Shawn Robinson


RB

Larry Rountree

Tyler Badie

Dawson Downing

Elijah Young

TE

Daniel Parker Jr. OR

Niko Hea OR

Logan Christopherson

WR

D'ionte Smith OR

Micah Wilson

Damon Hazelton


WR

Jalen Knox OR

Barrett Banister

Dominic Gicinto

WR

Tauskie Dove OR

Keke Chism

Chance Luper

LT

Zeke Powell OR

Bobby Lawrence

LG

Xavier Delgado

Dylan Spencer OR

Mike Ruth

C

Michael Maietti

Drake Heismeyer


RG

Case Cook

Luke Griffin


RT

Larry Borom

Javon Foster


2020 Week Four Depth Chart: Defense
Position First Team Second Team Third team

DE

Tre Williams

Chris Turner


DT

Markell Utsey

Ben Key

DE

Isaiah McGuire

Akial Byers

OLB

Trajan Jeffcoat

Cannon York OR

Sci Martin

LB

Nick Bolton

Chad Bailey


LB

Devin Nicholson

Jamal Brooks


CB

Ennis Rakestraw

Adam Sparks

CB

Jarvis Ware

Ishmael Burdine

SS

Martez Manuel

Stacy Brown

FS

Joshuah Bledsoe

Jalani Williams

BS

Tyree Gillespie

Jalani Williams
2020 Week Four Depth Chart: Special Teams
Position First Team Second Team Column 4

PK

Harrison Mevis

Sean Koetting

LS

Jake Hoffman

Drew Wise

P

Grant McKinniss

Sean Koetting

KR

Tyler Badie

Dawson Downing

Kris Abrams-Draine

PR

Kris Abrams-Draine OR

Jarvis Ware OR

Cade Musser
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}