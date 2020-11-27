PowerMizzou - Mizzou schedule shuffled again

Mizzou schedule shuffled again
As has become almost a weekly occurrence this season, Missouri's football schedule has been changed by the SEC. The conference announced Friday that the Tigers will host Arkansas on Saturday, Dec. 5. Missouri had originally been scheduled to travel to Mississippi State on that date.
NEWS | The @SEC has announced a revised football schedule for Dec 5, adding Alabama at LSU and Arkansas at Missouri while rescheduling three other games originally scheduled for that date to maintain the opportunity for SEC teams to play ten games in 2020.https://t.co/aGEA3i9lEh— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 27, 2020
Here is the complete revised schedule of SEC Football Games for December 5:
Alabama at LSU (rescheduled from Nov. 14)
Arkansas at Missouri (rescheduled from Nov. 28)
Florida at TennesseeSouth Carolina at Kentucky
Texas A&M at Auburn
Vanderbilt at Georgia
In addition to Mizzou's game against Mississippi State, Alabama vs Arkansas and Ole Miss vs LSU were originally to be played next weekend and will be rescheduled.
That will leave Missouri two weekends, Dec. 12 and 19, to play Mississippi State and Georgia. The league has not yet announced which matchup will take place on which weekend. Mississippi State is already scheduled to play Auburn on Dec. 12 while Georgia does not currently have a game that weekend. In addition, UGA is still mathematically alive for the SEC Championship Game while MSU is not. It would make sense that the Georgia game will be in Columbia on December 12 with the Tigers traveling to Starkville to close out the regular season on Dec. 19, but again, that has not been finalized.
The latest change comes as the SEC moved around games in order to accommodate the marquee matchup between No. 1 Alabama and defending national champion LSU, who were originally scheduled to play on Nov. 14. Those two teams will now play Dec. 5, pushing Alabama's matchup with Arkansas to Dec. 12. Missouri and Arkansas were originally scheduled to play this Saturday, but with the Razorbacks flirting with the SEC roster minimum of 53 scholarship players, the conference opted on Monday to have Missouri host Vanderbilt instead.
Missouri will now officially play just three of its 10 games on the originally scheduled date, time and location. The team's matchup against LSU was moved from Baton Rouge to Columbia due to Hurricane Delta, while games against Kentucky, Florida, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi State have all been shuffled due to COVID-19 complications.
Get 25% off your first year and a $75 Nike or adidas gift card with our holiday specials
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage