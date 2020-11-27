PowerMizzou - Mizzou schedule shuffled again

As has become almost a weekly occurrence this season, Missouri's football schedule has been changed by the SEC. The conference announced Friday that the Tigers will host Arkansas on Saturday, Dec. 5. Missouri had originally been scheduled to travel to Mississippi State on that date.

Here is the complete revised schedule of SEC Football Games for December 5: Alabama at LSU (rescheduled from Nov. 14) Arkansas at Missouri (rescheduled from Nov. 28) Florida at TennesseeSouth Carolina at Kentucky Texas A&M at Auburn Vanderbilt at Georgia In addition to Mizzou's game against Mississippi State, Alabama vs Arkansas and Ole Miss vs LSU were originally to be played next weekend and will be rescheduled.

That will leave Missouri two weekends, Dec. 12 and 19, to play Mississippi State and Georgia. The league has not yet announced which matchup will take place on which weekend. Mississippi State is already scheduled to play Auburn on Dec. 12 while Georgia does not currently have a game that weekend. In addition, UGA is still mathematically alive for the SEC Championship Game while MSU is not. It would make sense that the Georgia game will be in Columbia on December 12 with the Tigers traveling to Starkville to close out the regular season on Dec. 19, but again, that has not been finalized.

