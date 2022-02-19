Mizzou scores commitment from 2024 linebacker Xavier Atkins

Missouri scored their first commitment in the 2024 class on Saturday as Jonesboro (La.) Hodge linebacker Xavier Atkins announced his pledge to the Tigers on Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect picked up an offer from Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker back on January 27th.

Atkins also had an early offer from Grambling State.

The Louisiana native had a monster sophomore campaign that included 219 tackles, 10 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles.

Atkins total tackles, tackles for loss, and solo tackles (180) led the state of Louisiana.

While he's now committed to Missouri, Atkins noted that his recruitment is still 100% open in his tweet.

Obviously, a long way to go in Atkins' recruiting process, but Missouri has landed an emerging star and now they'll have to hold onto him as new schools will surely enter the mix.