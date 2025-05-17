Mizzou set to hire Griffin McHone as Director of Basketball Operations

A source has confirmed to MizzouToday that the Missouri Tigers are set to hire South Florida assistant coach Griffin McHone as the next Director of Basketball Operations.

The position opened when Dalon King followed followed former assistant coach Rob Summers back to Cleveland State where Summers is now the head coach.

McHone spent two seasons at South Florida, the first as Director of Player Development and the second as an assistant coach.

Before his stint at South Florida, McHone worked as the Director of Basketball Operations at Kennesaw State after working as a graduate assistant at Texas A&M, his alma mater.

McHone has a family history in basketball coaching. His father is a high school coach and his grandfather, Morris McHone, was a college and professional coach for more than 40 years, including a stint as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs.