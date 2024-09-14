Mizzou showed it can take a punch in win over Boston College

The players said they knew.

“I didn't really find out nothing,” Luther Burden III said. “Everybody else really found out. I knew we gonna keep swinging no matter what.”

“We already knew about each other, like, just going through the summer, through the fall with these guys, spring,” Nate Noel said. “I just seen the different dog and everybody like, we got that dog in us as a team.”

It sounds good. Maybe Missouri’s players believed they knew how to respond to a punch. Maybe they were fully confident, down 14-3 to Boston College in the second quarter, that 24 unanswered points and a sufficient answer were on the way. But they didn’t know. Nobody knew. There’s no way to know.

“No idea,” head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “You have no idea.”

You can prepare your team for adversity. You can put them through every drill imaginable in practice. You can tell them there’s a time they’re going to need to answer the bell. You can even think it will happen. But you don’t know. You can’t simulate what happened to Missouri on Saturday in practice. Being down 14-3 on a Tuesday afternoon in August isn’t the same as being down 14-3 on a Saturday afternoon in September.

But that’s where Missouri found itself. The Tigers sleepwalked through a quarter and a half against Boston College. Whether Mizzou didn’t believe the Eagles were good enough to win, whether it thought it was too good to lose or whether it just had a combination of bad plays and bad luck, who knows? But the No. 6 team in the country was trailing 14-3 in a game that might not end all of its dreams, but would certainly put a serious dent in them. And then Missouri answered.

“Really proud of the way they responded,” Drinkwitz said. “I think you saw the team that's committed to each other, a team that responds, a team that's never out of the fight.”

“Just don’t flinch,” safety Tre’Vez Johnson said. “We knew it was going to be a fight.”